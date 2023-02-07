The Northfield High School boys basketball picked up a pair of key Big 9 victories last week with a 85-84 win at league leader Mankato East on Thursday, Feb. 2 and a 75-62 victory at home against Red Wing on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Soren richardson 2023

Soren Richardson earlier this season. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

