The Northfield High School boys basketball picked up a pair of key Big 9 victories last week with a 85-84 win at league leader Mankato East on Thursday, Feb. 2 and a 75-62 victory at home against Red Wing on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The wins placed the Raiders into a three-way tie for first place in the Big 9. Northfield heads into this week’s games with an 11-3 (13-5 overall record) while Mankato East and Owatonna also own 11-3 league records in games played through Feb. 6.
Northfield played at Owatonna on Feb. 7 and will then host Rochester Century for a 7:30 p.m. game in Northfield on Thursday, Feb. 9 before playing at Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
In the big showdown at Mankato East, the Raiders trailed by as many as 13 points midway through the first half before they started to chip away at the Cougars lead. By the end of the first half, Northfield only trailed 39-33.
In the second half, Northfield took the lead at 44-43 with 15:35 left after a steal by Isaiah Mahal resulted in a three-point by Soren Richardson that was assisted by Austin Koep.
The Cougars did manage to later regain the lead at 49-48 but baskets by Koep and Richardson gave the Raiders a lead at 52-49. Northfield threatened to open the game up but a pesky Mankato East offense kept things close in the closing 10 minutes of play and the Cougars managed to tie the contest at 77-77 with 2:41 left in regulation.
A pair of free throws by Koep at 2:30 and a lay-up by Richardson gave Northfield the lead at 81-77 with 1:00 left to play. Not ready to call it a night, Mankato’s Carson Schweim hit a three point field goal to knot the score at 81-81 with :33 left on the clock.
On the next trip downcourt for the Raiders, Richardson drove the lane but missed on the basket. A pair of tenacious offensive rebounds by Dom DiMaggio then resulted in a put back basket that gave Northfield the lead at 83-81 with :18 left.
DiMaggio’s defensive prowess then resulted in a tipped ball that created a steal for Richardson. He was then fouled by Mankato and his two free throws with :07 left in the game provided the insurance points to clinch the win. A trey by Schweim at the buzzer made the final tally 85-84.
In the contest, Richardson led Northfield with 29 points and seven rebounds. Koep scored 25 points and five rebounds in the game for the Raiders while Mahal had 15 points. DiMaggio also had a team leading seven rebounds in the game and scored five points.
Northfield was an impressive 20-of-22 from the line and was 30-of-55 from the floor. Ganden Gosch led Mankato with 21 points and Schweim had 19.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, Northfield owned a 39-35 halftime lead against Red Wing and held on to gain the 75-62 win at home.
Sam Scherer had a big night for the Raiders as he posted 29 points that was highlighted by eight three-pointers. Sorenson added 19 points and a team leading 13 rebounds, while Koep had 12 points.
Raider Notes:
Soren Richardson scored his 1,000 career point during the Raiders’ win at Mankato East. Richardson entered the game needing four points and hit his milestone at 13:53 of the first half on a nifty lay-up that was assisted by Dom DiMaggio. In his career, Richardson now has 1,043 points at Northfield.