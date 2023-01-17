Dom Dimaggio

Northfield senior basketball standout Dom DiMaggio keeps possession. (Tom Nelson/Southernminn.com)
Soren Richardson

Northfield’s Soren Richardson scored 40 points in action against Albert Lea last week. (Tom Nelson/Southernminn.com)

In a busy week on the hardcourt for the Northfield High School boys basketball team (6-4, 4-2 Big 9), the Raiders chalked up a 2-1 record, which included a pair of wins over Big 9 opponents Albert Lea and Winona.

Austin Koep

Northfield’s Austin Koep drives the lane against Albert Lea. (Tom Nelson/Southernminn.com)
Simon Lippert

Northfield’s Simon Lippert in action against Albert Lea. (Tom Nelson/Southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments