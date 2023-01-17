In a busy week on the hardcourt for the Northfield High School boys basketball team (6-4, 4-2 Big 9), the Raiders chalked up a 2-1 record, which included a pair of wins over Big 9 opponents Albert Lea and Winona.
Northfield capped the week on Friday, Jan. 13 with a solid 71-52 win at Winona (4-4, 3-3 Big 9). The Raiders owned a 35-27 lead at the half and went on to outscore Winona 36-25 in the second half to seal the deal.
The Raiders diversified their attack throughout the contest, as 13 different players scored points in the contest. Isaiah Mahal led the way with 15 points, including a four-of-seven outing from the three-point zone. Soren Richardson added 14 points and eight rebounds in the game, while Austin Koep and Kayden Oakland each had seven points in the game.
Simon Lippert notched six points for Northfield with two treys and Dom DiMaggio continued his senior success with five points and a team leading 10 rebounds in the game.
Defensively, Northfield limited Winona to a 31percent shooting rate from the floor and a 22 percent shooting rate from the three point zone, while out-rebounding the Winhawks 45-31.
On Thursday, Jan. 12, Northfield lost an 88-53 match against visiting Owatonna (8-3, 5-2 Big 9). The Huskies owned a 53-27 lead at the half and were led in the contest by Ayden Walter with 25 points. Koep paced the Raiders on offense with 15 points, while Oakland had 11 points and Richardson posted nine points and a team leading nine rebounds in the game.
Northfield was hampered by 24 turnovers and shot just 43 percent from the floor in the game.
The Raiders opened their week on Tuesday, Jan. 11 with a 90-84 victory over Albert Lea in conference play at home.
Northfield trailed in the early minutes of the contest before building a 51-44 lead at intermission thanks to 31 first half points from Richardson, which included four three point field goals and a 9-of-9 effort from the free throw line. To cap the opening period, teammate Mahal added nine points.
In the second half, Northfield’s Koep hit a field goal to extend the Raiders’ lead to 10 points at 57-47. Northfield managed to extend that margin to 67-56 before a pesky Albert Lea offense scored seven unanswered points to narrow the Raider lead to four points at 67-43 with 10:40 left in the contest.
Both squads continued to trade baskets until Northfield opened up a seven point lead with 5:00 left in the game thanks to a basket from Sam Scherer and a three-pointer from Richardson. Albert Lea made one last push in the closing minutes of play and closed the Raider lead to 81-77 before Northfield iced the game at the free throw line.
Koep converted two free throws after being intentionally fouled with :38 left to give Northfield an 87-80 lead. Dom DiMaggio and Richardson then added three more free throws to make the final 90-84.
In one of Northfield’s top all-time offensive performances, Richardson finished the evening with 40 points. His totals included five three-pointers and a 13-of-14 rate at the free throw line. He also shared the team’s rebound lead at eight along with DiMaggio.
“Aside from shooting around with the B-squad before the game, nothing was really different,” Richardson said about his work against Albert Lea. “We started out a little slow and I thought, we need to get this thing going so I started setting screens which got me open and then shots started falling.”
Koep ranked second on the club with 15 points (three three-point field goals), while DiMaggio, Mahal and Scherer all had nine points to their credit. Albert Lea was led by Teddy Collins, Jr. with 23 points and 14 rebounds along with 19 points from Pal Wal.
Northfield head coach Matt Christensen knew that Albert Lea would be a strong test for the Raiders and he was pleased to see his squad’s work at the free throw continue to improve at key times.
“We knew they (Albert Lea) were going to be a really tough opponent. They play hard and have some really skilled players and they sure made it tough on us,” Christensen said. “Our guys handled the pressure (in the second half), executed what we needed to and made some free throws down the stretch.
“Defensively, we didn’t do the assignments exactly how we needed but we closed out the game when we needed to and made it tough for them.”
Christensen was also impressed with Richardson’s offensive showcase and was also happy that his star senior was able adjust his game in the second half to help create a balanced attack for the Raiders.
“I told him at half time, You’re going to expend a lot of energy and they’re going to be keying on you, so you have to find guys and get them open, and he did that at the beginning of the second half. He backed off a little bit, found some cutters and was a little more patient and that allowed us to open up our offense a little more,” Christensen said.
Another impressive stat for Northfield was the fact that it had 11 different players see court time in the contest along with eight of those players scoring points. The Raiders’ depth was crucial as four of the team’s starters all had four-or-more fouls in the contest. An example of that growing depth was the play of Lippert, who posted his first varsity point in the contest with a second half free throw.
“He’s (Lippert) been working his tail off for us, and it is good to see him get rewarded for that,” Christensen said.
He added, “We’re going to need that depth and that is one of the reasons we are building depth as the season progresses.”
The Raiders continued their conference season on Jan. 17 with a home game against Rochester Mayo, and will next travel to Rochester Century for a 7:30 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 19. Northfield will then wrap up the week with a road game at Faribault on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m.