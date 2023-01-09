The only thing holding the Northfield High School boys basketball team back this week was the weather.
After a snow postponement of the Raiders’ schedule game on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Rochester Century, which will be made up on Jan. 21, Northfield returned to the hardcourt at home with a 76-60 win over Big 9 rival Austin on Thursday, Jan. 5 and then collected an 83-73 victory over non-conference opponent Hastings on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Northfield.
The pair of wins moves Northfield’s record (thru Jan. 9) to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the Big 9. The Raiders were scheduled to play Albert Lea on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at home, and they will continue their season with a home date against Owatonna on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and at Winona on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
In play against Hastings, Northfield gained a 33-25 lead during the first half and went on to outscore Hastings 50-48 in the second half to clinch the win.
Soren Richardson was the Raider leader with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Austin Koep joined the double-digit crowd with 17 points, while Sam Scherer added 15 points (with four three-pointers) and Isiah Mahal had 14 points.
On the defensive side of things, Dom DiMaggio turned in a team leading seven defensive rebounds and three steals along with six offensive rebounds and eight points.
A senior forward, Richardson also paced the Raiders against Austin with 19 points - including three three-point field goals. DiMaggio ranked second on the team against the Packers with 14 points and also had nine rebounds in the game.
Koep was productive in the game with 15 points and a team leading 11 rebounds, while Nolan Thompson added 10 points and nine rebounds and Mahal had a team leading four steals.