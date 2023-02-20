The Northfield High School boys basketball team broke a three-game losing streak with a dominant 85-55 victory at Big 9 opponent Albert Lea on Friday, Feb. 17.
The victory moved the Raiders’ 2022-23 record to 14-8 overall and 12-6 in conference play. As Northfield heads into the final two weeks of the regular season, the Raiders are tied for fourth place in the Big 9 with 12 points along with Austin. Mankato East and Owatonna both have 14 league points with 14-4 record, while Rochester Century enters this week in third place with a 13-5 record (as of Feb. 20).
Northfield played at home against Winona on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and will complete its schedule this week with a game at Rochester Mayo on Friday, Feb. 24 before hosting Faribault on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and finishing the regular season at Rochester John Marshall on March 3.
In the win over Albert Lea, the Raiders owned a 39-30 lead at the half and then took control of the game in the second half to gain the 85-55 win. A key to the win was a strong defensive game that limited Albert Lea to a 23 percent field goal rate in the second half (8-of-34). Overall, Albert Lea shot 28 percent from the floor and was 5-of-26 from the three point zone.
The Raiders also owned a 30-23 edge in rebounds during the game, while they shot 58 percent from the floor in the second half (20-of-34) and also connected on 13 three point field goals in the game.
Sam Scherer paced the Northfield offense with 19 points and six treys in the game, while Isaiah Mahal had 13 points. Soren Richardson joined the double-digit club with 12 points and he also led the Raiders with nine rebounds in the game. In a well-balance scoresheet, Northfield saw 12 of its players score points against Albert Lea, which was led by Teddy Collins with 17 points.
Northfield opened its week of play on Tuesday, Feb. 14 with a 73-69 loss at home against Austin. In a closely contested battle, Northfield trailed 40-37 at the half and were outscored in the second half 33-32.
Richardson charted impressive offensive numbers once more with a game-high 35 points and 10 rebounds. Other top scorers for Northfield were Kyan Rauk with eight points along with six points apiece from Kayden Oakland, Dom DiMaggio and Mahal. Jacob Herrick led the Packers with 16 points in the game.
Northfield Notes:
Northfield senior Soren Richardson joined the Raiders’ 1,000 point club earlier this season and now has charted 1,146 career points during his prep tenure.
In his senior season with the Raiders, Richardson has charted 510 points and teammate Austin Koep has 288 points this winter for Northfield.
Northfield has outscored its opponents 1,554-1,497 in 2022-23.
The Raiders are on track to finish their season with a winning regular season record for the second consecutive season. Northfield currently owns a 14-8 overall record with four games left on its regular season schedule.