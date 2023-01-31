Soren Richardson.png

Soren Richardson scored 38 points in Northfield's win on Monday night. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

Northfield boys basketball picked up a bounce-back victory Monday night, making it six wins in seven games, as the Raiders pulled away from Mankato East for a 82-72 victory behind 38 points by Soren Richardson.

Kayden Oakland.png

Kayden Oakland brings the ball up the court in the second half of Northfield's win over Mankato. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Isaiah Mahal.png

Isaiah Mahal handles the ball in the first half. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Austin Koep.png

Austin Koep rises for a shot against Mankato. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News.

