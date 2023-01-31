Northfield boys basketball picked up a bounce-back victory Monday night, making it six wins in seven games, as the Raiders pulled away from Mankato East for a 82-72 victory behind 38 points by Soren Richardson.
Despite a more comfortable final score, the eventual outcome was far from obvious in the first half, as both teams traded baskets and physical defensive plays. Both teams drew multiple charges and converted on and-1 opportunities in the opening half looking to assert themselves in a key Big 9 clash. When the dust settled, Northfield would take a 39-33 lead into the half, having shot a respectable 14-of-26 from the field.
“You anticipate it a little bit,” Raiders’ coach Matt Christensen said after the game. “It's going to be two really good teams, physical and aggressive. It's going to be that kind of game and you just gotta be resilient and stick with it. The guy's took four charges in the first half [...] the rest of the guys did their defensive assignments that we needed to put us in that spot.”
The second half was largely more of the same, a heavyweight battle, as the teams exchanged baskets, fouls and free throws. For a good long while it looked as though the game would come down to the final possession, a make-and-win scenario in a game only decided by the slimmest of margins.
The key to finding a way to victory? Two things, rebounding, and having senior Soren Richardson.
“It really comes down to rebounding, you can have a good defensive possession and then you have to close it out,” Christensen said. “We did a heck of a job going after rebounds and getting it, securing it. It puts more pressure on them and then they have to get a stop.”
Northfield only won the rebounding battle 33-29 but each felt like a victory in its own right in a game looking to be decided by the smallest of margins. Nolan Thompson pulled down a team-high seven boards to go with a block and three assists.
As for Richardson? With 5:50 to go and the game still very much in the balance, Richardson missed a shot, grabbed the rebound and banked his miss home to make it 63-57. Then moments later he made 65-57. His impact on the game in the final six minutes happening almost faster than it could be recorded.
Mankato would respond to trail by just three points with 3:32 left in regulation but could not overcome Richardson’s one-man scoring show. With 1:31 to go Richardson floated through the paint in transition, lofting up a shot as he was fouled. The shot would fall, and so too would the free throw. A 76-70 lead would follow and Mankato would make just one more basket the rest of the way.
So rebounding helps, charges help, and so does having the best player on the floor. It doesn't hurt to have Austin Koep either who added 19 points of his own to the Raiders' tally.
“It's amazing, right?” Christensen said of Richardson with a smile. “Other guys on the team recognize that too. Right? And he's unselfish. He wants other guys to do well, and they understand, we got to put him in spots to be successful.”
Thirty-eight points and a victory later, it’s safe to say the Raiders did exactly that. Northfield returns to action on Thursday with a rematch on the road against Mankato East before heading back home to host Owatonna next Tuesday.
Other action
The Raiders saw their five-game winning streak in league play snapped on Friday, Jan. 27 with an 83-75 loss at home against Mankato West. Northfield held a 40-39 lead at the half, but West managed to outscore the Raiders by 13 points in the second half to claim the victory.
Landon Dimler led West with 21 points, while Richardson paced the Raiders with 29 points. Richardson hit six-of-six free throws in the game and also scored three three-pointer field goals along with a team leading eight rebounds. Koep ranked second on the team with 18 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Mahal was another offensive leader for Northfield with nine points in the contest.
Of note, West shot 65 percent (17-of-26) from the floor in the second half of the game, while Northfield’s field goal rate in the second half was 42 percent (12-of-28).
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Northfield scored a 75-68 league win at home against Rochester John Marshall. The Raiders owned a slim one point 31-30 lead at the half before outscoring John Marshall 44-38 in the second half to earn the victory.
Austin Koep led the Raider drive with 27 points and eight rebounds, while teammate Soren Richardson had 22 points and six rebounds. Other top performers for Northfield included Sam Scherer with eight points, Simon Lippert with six points and Dom DiMaggio with six points and seven rebounds.