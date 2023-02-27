...Icy Roads Overnight...
Wet roads from Monday's rain have frozen overnight, leading to
slick spots on untreated surfaces. Ice will be most prevalent on
secondary and untreated roadways that have poor drainage. Be alert
for these icy locations if driving and be prepared to slow down.
1 of 5
Northfield’s Kate Sand drives the lane through heavy traffic against Rochester Mayo. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
The Northfield High School boys basketball team will head into its final week of regular season play with a 14-9, 12-7 Big 9 record. The Raiders hosted Faribault on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and will then complete the week on Wednesday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. with a home game against Winona before traveling to Rochester John Marshall on Friday, March 3 for a 7:30 p.m. game.
On Friday, Feb. 24, Northfield lost by a score of 68-65 in a closely contested match against Rochester Mayo at home.
The Raiders managed to outscore Mayo by a 31-29 margin in the second half but it wasn’t enough to offset a five point edge that the Spartans owned at half (39-34).
Senior Soren Richardson led Northfield in scoring with 22 points and six rebounds, while teammate Austin Koep had 15 points and four rebounds. Sam Scherer also contributed nine points for the Raiders and Isaiah Mahal had seven points. Isaiah Hanson led Rochester Mayo with 22 points.
The 22 points scored by Soren Richardson against Rochester Mayo moved his prep career total to 1,168 at Northfield.
Girls basketball
The Northfield High School girls basketball team (4-22, 4-18 Big 9) completed its regular season schedule last week with a pair of defeats against Big 9 opponents Winona and Rochester Mayo.
The Raiders opened the week with a 61-57 loss at Winona on Monday, Feb. 20 and then suffered a 74-60 loss at home against Rochester Mayo on Friday, Feb. 24.
In the game against Winona, the Winhawks charged to a 43-17 lead at halftime before the Raiders battled back in the second half by outscoring Winona 34-24.
Ryann Eddy led Northfield in the game against Winona with 13 points, while Amber Mahal had 10 points and Tatum Sawyer scored six.
Northfield ended its regular season schedule with a meeting against league leader Rochester Mayo at home. Northfield led the contest for the early portion of the first half before Mayo took a 33-27 lead at the half. The Spartans then outscored Northfield by eight points in the second half to clinch the win.
Eddy led a trio Raiders in double-digits during the game with 18 points, while Sawyer scored 12 points and Grace Mostad had 10 points. Isabel Russell led Mayo with 15 points.
Number eight seed Northfield will begin play in the MSHSL playoffs with a trip to number one seed Lakeville North for a Section 1AAAA tournament game on Wednesday, March 1 at 7:00 p.m.
In other Section 1AAAA games on March 1, No. 5 Farmington will travel to No.4 Rochester Century, No. 2 Rochester Century will host No. 7 Rochester John Marshall and No. 3 Lakeville South will host No. 6 Owatonna. The semifinal games are scheduled to be played on March 4 with the championship game taking place on March 10 at 8:00 p.m.