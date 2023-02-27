The Northfield High School boys basketball team will head into its final week of regular season play with a 14-9, 12-7 Big 9 record. The Raiders hosted Faribault on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and will then complete the week on Wednesday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. with a home game against Winona before traveling to Rochester John Marshall on Friday, March 3 for a 7:30 p.m. game.

kate sand2023.jpg

Northfield’s Kate Sand drives the lane through heavy traffic against Rochester Mayo. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Ryann eddy 2023.jpg

Northfield senior Ryann Eddy led the Raiders against Rochester Mayo with 18 points. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Grace mostad2023.jpg

Northfield guard Grace Mostad in action against Rochester Mayo last week. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
kat organ2023.jpg

The Raiders’ Kat Organ awaiting a pass during the game against Rochester Mayo in Northfield. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
tatum sawyer 2023.jpg

Northfield guard Tatum Sawyer brings the ball up court in play against Rochester Mayo. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

