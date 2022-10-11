Northfield high school bowling team rolled a proverbial split Saturday in battling two Lakeville teams.
The Raiders lost to Lakeville South 4-1 and then beat Lakeville North/Prior Lake 5-0.
Northfield bowling head coach Gary Greenlund said standings show that the Raiders are in a tie for fourth place in the Big Nine Conference.
On Saturday, the conference played at Cedarvale Lanes in Eagan. The first match pitted the Raiders against Lakeville South.
Lakeville South won that match 4-1. Northfield lost the first four games, 197-181, 211-149, 177-124 and 214-159. Northfield then won the fifth game 174-159.
Coach Greenlund said "in this match spares were an issue, opening 36 percent of their frames."
"Individuals who did well included Leo Sahlin who filled 90 percent of his frames and Brayden Pasch who filled 83 percent of his frames."
The Raiders played another conference match Saturday at Cedarvale Lanes in Eagan against Lakeville North/Prior Lake. Northfield won this match 5-0, with game scores 160-156, 145-111, 179-124, 223-153 and 204-118.
Greenlund said individuals who did well included Caitlin Stalberger, who filled 100 percent of her frames, Landen Myers and Nathan Ballstadt who both filled 78 percent of their frames, Grant Hutton who filled 83 percent of his frames and Owen VanderMartin, who filled 75 percent of his frames.
Greenlund said Northfield is currently in a two-way tie for fourth place in the conference with a 6-4 record.
On Saturday, the conference again plays at Cedarvale Lanes. Northfield will face Eastview/Eagan and Bloomington Kennedy/Jefferson.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.