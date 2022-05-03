spotlight Northfield bounces back in big way versus John Marshall By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 3, 2022 May 3, 2022 Updated 8 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Falling to Owatonna by an 8-4 score on April 28, the Northfield girls lacrosse team looked to get back on track in the Monday night Big Nine showdown against John Marshall/Lourdes in Rochester. Northfield's Gabrielle Murtha defends the ball during the Raiders' April 28 loss versus Owatonna. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com) Michael Pappas/southernminn.com Doing just what they had hoped, the Raiders were able to run away with the contest versus the Rockets, romping to a 14-2 win.It was a solid game in all facets for Northfield, said coach Dan DuPay.“It was a good game. The girls played well. We controlled the ball from the draw on and if we would turn over the ball, our defense would hold,” he said.Helping the Raiders to the lopsided victory was sophomore Daisy Schetnan with her powering the offense via her five goals on the night.Senior Moriah Bamonte-Grebis aided offensively with three goals of her own for the game.The victory moved the Raiders to 2-3 on the season, 2-2 in the Big Nine.Following the game versus John Marshall/Lourdes is another conference clash, with Northfield taking on Mankato on May 4. Right back in action the next day after Mankato is a rematch against Century.Holding the 7-2 season opening victory over the Raiders back on April 18, DuPay believes the team is in for another tight contest versus the Panthers.“It was a pretty good game and I think the second one will be good too,” he said.Both contests come on the road for Northfield. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Northfield Sport John Marshall Raider Victory Team Dan Dupay Lourdes Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now St. Olaf stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder Former NHS baseball player Ethan Lanthier Outstanding Northfield High School athlete Lanthier transitions to college ball Plan for Archer House redevelopment currently involves 3 phases Post employees volunteer in effort to combat local food insecurity Upcoming Events May 4 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 4, 2022 May 6 Unity on Division Fri, May 6, 2022 May 7 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, May 7, 2022 May 8 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, May 8, 2022 Submit an Event