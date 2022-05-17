Racing against some of the best talent southern Minnesota has to offer, the Northfield track teams took on the Section 1AAA True Team track meet on May 10 at Lakeville South High School.
Against tough foes, the Raiders claimed sixth place for boys, while the girls came in ninth.
Competing against a number of strong athletes, the Raiders stepped up to notch numerous personal bests.
“Our boys team had a very successful True Team Section meet with 25 new personal records set,” said coach Tyler Balow.
The girls’ side also witnessed a plethora of career bests.
"The girls competing, produced 26 lifetime best performances,” said coach Janet Smith. “We are up against many of the top teams in the state and arguably one of the toughest sections in the whole state,” she added.
Starring in the girls’ competition for the Raiders was a record-breaking showing by Shelby Svien.
Svien placed herself in the Northfield record books by tossing the discus 138-09 to earn the top spot.
The showing by Svien broke the old record by over two inches which was held by Annalee Olson Sola at 136-02 set in 2018.
Joining Svien with a first place finish for the Raiders was Clara Lippert.
Lippert blazed to a sub-minute 400-meter run at 59.44 seconds.
As for the Northfield boys, two brothers jumped to lofty heights.
Devin and Austin Jax both leaped to first and fourth in the high jump for the Raiders.
Devin earned first at 6-6, an inch shy of the school record while Austin Jax finished just four inches behind him.
Falling just short of claiming another top spot for Northfield was Colin Graff, who placed second in the 300m hurdles, striding to a 40.75 showing.
Graff finished just .34 seconds behind the winner.
Owatonna boys earned first place in the meet while the girls crowned Lakeville South as champions.
Moving on from the Section 1AAA True Team Meet, the regular season for the Raiders is winding down.
Competing in the last Big Nine triangular of the season, Northfield will head to Owatonna on May 19.
Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106.