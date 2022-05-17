spotlight Northfield battles in Dakota County Championship By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 Updated 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Northfield girls’ golf team took to the Dakota County Girls’ Golf Championship on May 13.In the event held at the Emerald Greens Golf Course in Hastings, the Raiders placed sixth in the 10-team meet. Northfield's Evelyn Jordan watches her shot during the Dakota County Championship on May 13, held at Emerald Greens Golf Course. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com) Earning a spot among the top 10 in the tough field was sophomore Emerson Garlie.Garlie opened her round with a 36 on the front nine, followed by a 43 on the back to end her day with an 82 in the sunny conditions.Next finishers for Northfield had Anna Nesseth and Annika Johnson come in 24th and 25th, as the two shot 89 and 90 respectively.Placing first overall in the field was a hot round by Isabella McCauley, of Simley, in the clubhouse at 64, nine-under par.Lakeville South took home the title in the Dakota County Girls’ Golf Championship.The Raiders girls will next host Winona on May 18 at the Northfield Golf Club.Raiders boys claim first in quadThe Raiders boys golf team pushed to a first place finish in a Big Nine Quad on May 12 at the Northfield Golf Club.Northfield scored a 303, six-shots ahead of the second place Mayo Spartans. Again leading the Raiders was a strong round by senior Nate Stevens.Stevens shot three-under par via his round of 69 on the day. Stevens was not the only Raider to score under par for the meet.Junior Ike Vessey pushed to a 71, knocking down four birdies.The two Raiders finished first and second in the meet with their steady play.Up next for the boys was a trip to the Legends Golf Club in Lakeville for another quad. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Northfield biker injured in crash with car on Highway 3 Teen allegedly caught with gun, drugs St. Olaf stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder A. W. Norton home receives historic local preservation designation Tow truck operators injured in hit-and-run Upcoming Events May 18 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, May 18, 2022 May 18 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 18, 2022 May 19 Northfield Rotary Club Thu, May 19, 2022 May 20 Unity on Division Fri, May 20, 2022 May 21 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, May 21, 2022 Submit an Event