A 2021 graduate of Northfield High School, Ethan Lanthier has joined the roster of the Hynannis Harbor Hawks of the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League in 2023.

Ethan Lanthier

Northfield’s Ethan Lanthier is playing in the Cape Cod League in 2023. (Photo courtesy of St. Cloud State University)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

