In a showdown between Cannon River Valley rivals, the Northfield High School baseball team posted an 8-0 win at Faribault’s Bell Field on Monday, May 8. The victory extended the Raiders’ current winning streak to five games and improved their 2023 season record to 8-4, 7-2 Big 9.

Ak at the plate.jpeg

Northfield’s Austin Koep at the plate. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
gs catcher.jpeg

Northfield catcher Gabe Sawyer.  (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
jg shortstop.jpeg

Northfield’s Jake Geiger at shortstop. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
kk in action.jpeg

Northfield’s Kam Kaiser in action against John Marshall. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
th pitcher.jpeg

Northfield pitcher Tyler Hughes charted a victory against John Marshall on May 2 at Sechler Park. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

