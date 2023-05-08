In a showdown between Cannon River Valley rivals, the Northfield High School baseball team posted an 8-0 win at Faribault’s Bell Field on Monday, May 8. The victory extended the Raiders’ current winning streak to five games and improved their 2023 season record to 8-4, 7-2 Big 9.
Northfield pitcher Grant Hutton was brilliant against the Falcons as he allowed just two hits in the game and had eight strikeouts on the way to the victory.
The Raiders collected 13 hits in the game as Austin Koep had two doubles and three runs scored in the game to lead his team. Other two hit performances in the contest were added by Spencer Mellgren, Aaron Reisetter, Nolan Thompson and Gabe Sawyer.
Northfield opened the game’s scoring in the second inning with one run and then padded its lead with four more runs in the third inning. The Raiders then capped the scoring in the fifth inning with three runs to make the final 8-0.
JM
Northfield ventured over to Sechler Park on Tuesday, May 2 to host a Big 9 doubleheader against Rochester John Marshall. The end result was an offensive showcase, as the Raiders outlasted the Rockets by a 21-14 tally in game two and won game one by a 9-3 margin.
In game one, Northfield rolled to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and then added another run in the second to make it 6-0. John Marshall rallied to make it 6-3 after the top of the fourth before the Raiders came back with two runs in the fourth to go up 8-3. In the bottom of the fifth, Northfield added one more run to make the final 9-3.
NHS outhit John Marshall 12-7 in the game as Jake Geiger and Koep each had three hits in the game. Spencer Mellgren added two runs, one hit and one RBI for Northfield, while Kam Kaiser and Seth Thompson each had two RBIs for NHS.
On the mound, Tyler Hughes was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts and two earned runs allowed in 5.1 innings pitched.
In game two of the doubleheader against John Marshall, Northfield survived a marathon 21-14 showdown.
After owning a 5-0 lead in the top of the third inning, Northfield allowed John Marshall to rally and take a 12-7 lead after five innings of play. Northfield then regained the lead with six runs in the top of the sixth inning before sealing the deal with eight runs in the top of the seventh to help make the final 21-14.
Northfield outhit John Marshall 14-12 in the game and also took advantage of 11 errors by the Rockets to win the game.
The winning pitcher in relief of starter Spencer Mellgren was Kaiser, who had two strikeouts and two hits allowed in 2.0 innings pitched.
Kaiser was also a top offensive star as he had two hits, four runs scored and five RBIs in the game. Koep added five RBIs to the winning effort along with two runs and four hits. Gavin Novotny connected at the plate for two runs, two hits and two RBIs while Tegan Mellgren and Jacob Eschen each had two RBIs for NHS.
Winona
The Raiders returned home on Thursday, May 4 and added a 9-2 victory over Winona. With the score tied 1-1 through the first three innings, Northfield broke up the game with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Raiders then added one more run in the fifth inning to end the scoring at 9-2.
Thompson crafted an impressive two hit victory over Winona that included nine strikeouts in six innings pitched.
Geiger had three hits and three runs to pace the offense for Northfield, while Kaiser had two hits (including a triple) and four RBIs. Spencer Mellgren also had two hits and Koep had one hit and two RBIs for NHS.
Northfield’s upcoming schedule included a game at home against Mankato West on Tuesday, May 9 followed by a doubleheader at Owatonna on Thursday, May 11 and a home game against New Ulm on May 15.