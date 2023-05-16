The Northfield High School baseball team continued its winning ways over the past week and claimed its ninth consecutive victory with a 4-0 win at home over non-conference rival New Ulm on Monday, May 15 at Sechler Park.

seniors.JPG

The 2023 Northfield High School baseball seniors and their parents were saluted at the game vs. New Ulm on May 15. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
gabe.JPG

Northfield’s Gabe Sawyer. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
jacob.JPG

Northfield first baseman Jake Eschen. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
tyler.JPG

Northfield pitcher Tyler Hughes gained a 4-0 win over New Ulm on May 15 at Sechler Park. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
austin.JPG

NHS outfielder Austin Koep. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments