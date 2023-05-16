The Northfield High School baseball team continued its winning ways over the past week and claimed its ninth consecutive victory with a 4-0 win at home over non-conference rival New Ulm on Monday, May 15 at Sechler Park.
The Raiders’ run of victories has improved their record to 12-4, 10-2 in the Big 9. Northfield’s last loss was on April 26 and it continued the 2023 schedule on Tuesday, May 16 with a game against Big 9 rival #5 ranked (Class AAA) Red Wing . NHS will round out the regular season schedule with league home games against Rochester Century on Thursday, May 18 and a doubleheader against current Big 9 leader Rochester Mayo on Monday, May 22.
“Early on, we were stressing that we wanted to be playing our best baseball at the end,” Northfield coach Josh Spitzak said. “Early in the season we had a few mistakes here or there but it was how we responded to them. We didn’t get down and just kept working at it and I think we are starting to have confidence now in ourselves and our teammates and that has just carried over during the streak.”
A prime example of that confidence was on display in the win over New Ulm. Engaged in a classic defensive battle, Northfield gained the victory with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Kam Kaiser ignited the rally with a triple. He later scored on a single by Austin Koep to make it 1-0. Jake Eschen and Andrew Block both singled before the Raiders’ brought in the final three runs thanks to a sacrifice fly by Grant Malecha and another single by Gabe Sawyer. In the game, Northfield outhit New Ulm 7-3 as Tyler Hughes earned the victory with eight strikeouts to his credit.
Spitzak provided additional insight into the Raiders’ recent run of success in May.
“It’s been a pretty big team effort. Our pitchers have been amazing lately…all of our starting pitchers are going 6-7 innings, so the pitchers have been awesome. Hitting wise, Austin Koep and Kam Kaiser in the middle of the line up are driving in a lot of runs but guys are getting on for them and making things happen too. It seems like every game someone is stepping up and contributing,” Spitzak said.
He concluded, “We knew we had talent, just building that team culture and believing in each other and that has really started to show these last couple weeks.”
Northfield opened the week on Tuesday, May 9 with a 3-0 home win over #10 ranked (Class AAA) Mankato West. In the game, pitcher Tyler Hughes crafted a five-hit shutout win for the Raider that included nine strikeouts and just one walk. In the game, Northfield outhit the Scarlets 7-5.
The Raiders scored two runs in the second inning to gain a 2-0 lead and then added one more run in the fifth inning to finalize the score at 3-0. Eschen was an offensive leader for Northfield with two hits, one double and one RBI, while Koep added one hit and one RBI in the win. Charlie Monaghan, Aaron Reisetter and Spencer Mellgren all contributed one run and one hit apiece in the game for the Raiders.
On Thursday, May 11, Northfield collected two wins during a doubleheader sweep at Owatonna. The first game of the day was all Northfield’s as it chalked up a 10-1 win that saw the Raiders outhit the Huskies 12-6.
Kaiser notched five RBIs along with three hits (including a double and a triple) and two runs to pace NHS. Three hit afternoons were also enjoyed by Jake Geiger (three runs) and Mellgren (two runs), while Koep collected three RBIs and two hits for Northfield.
On the mound, Mellgren was the pitcher of record with a complete game effort that included eight strikeouts, one run allowed and just six hits allowed.
Northfield was trailing 1-0 in the game before it rallied in the third inning with three runs. The Raiders went on to score four more runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh to win it 10-1.
In the nightcap, Owatonna pushed the Raiders into extra innings before the decision was settle in the top of the eighth with a solo run by Northfield at 4-3.
The Raiders scored runs in the first and second innings to gain a 2-0 lead and then stretched the lead to 3-0 in the fifth. In the bottom of the seventh, Owatonna forced overtime after scoring three runs to tie the game at 3-3.
Nolan Thompson started the game for Northfield and went 6.1 innings. He had seven strikeouts, six hits and three runs allowed in the game before Tegan Mellgren came in to gain the victory in relief with 1.2 innings of work.
At the plate, Geiger (two runs) and Koep each had two hits and one RBI in the game for NHS. Eschen added one run and two hits, while Kaiser and Monaghan both had one hit and one RBI to help secure the win.