The recent winter-like weather over the weekend provided the Northfield High School baseball team with an unexpected home game on Monday, April 17 as a non-conference game schedule at New Prague was moved to Northfield, due to poor field conditions in New Prague.
Unfortunately, Northfield was not able to benefit from the home field advantage, as the Raiders lost a 5-3 decision against New Prague.
New Prague opened the scoring with one run in the fourth before Northfield replied with a run scored by Austin Koep in the bottom of the fourth. Koep was brought home with a RBI double by Jake Eschen. In the top of the fifth, New Prague regained a 5-1 lead behind five hits in the inning that proved to be the game winning margin.
Northfield did manage to make things interesting in the bottom of the seventh as the Raiders scored two runs to make the final tally 5-3. Zach Morelan opened the inning with a walk and advanced on a fielder’s choice by Jake Geiger. A single by Spencer Mellgren then loaded the bases with no outs before Morelan was brought home with an infield grounder by Kam Kaiser.
Austin Koep kept the rally rolling as he was hit by a pitch before a fielder’s choice by Aaron Reisetter bought home Geiger to score the second run of the inning. Unfortunately the rally was halted as the next Northfield batter grounded out to end the game. In the game, New Prague outhit the Raiders 8-7.
On Saturday, April 15, the Raider scored a 7-6 victory at non-conference rival Stewartville. Down 5-0 after an error plagued second inning run by Stewartville, Northfield started its comeback with a run in the fourth inning as Charles Monoghan scored on a wild pitch. The Raider rally continued with Geiger scoring on another passed ball before Koep added an RBI single to make it 5-3.
Northfield went on to tie the game in the fifth inning before Stewartville regained its lead with a solo run in the bottom of the fifth. Northfield then broke into the lead with two run sixth inning. The Raiders’ first run was scored on a balk by the Stewartville pitcher before Morelan scored on a single by Monoghan to make it 7-6.
In the final two innings, Tegan Mellgren came in to relieve starting pitcher Spencer Mellgren and pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts to gain the save. Spencer Mellgren had four strikeouts in the game and only allowed three hits and one earned run in the game. On the day, Northfield had nine hits in the contest, while limiting Stewartville to just three hits. Monoghan led Northfield with two hits, two runs and one RBI.
Mankato West
On Thursday, April 13, Northfield collected a big 14-2 win at Mankato West. Nolan Thompson pitched four innings with five strikeouts and five hits allowed to start the contest with relief work on the mound provided by Isaiah Stiner.
The Raiders charged to a 6-0 lead in the first inning and then added five more in the fifth and three in the sixth, while Mankato West had their two runs in the fourth inning.
A total of nine different Northfield batters had a run or hit in the contest as NHS outhit Mankato West 12-5. The defending Big 9 champions, Mankato West finished as the runner up at the 2022 MSHSL Class AAA championship.
Reisetter led Northfield with two hits (including a double), three RBIs and one run, while Kaiser, Eschen and Geiger all had two hits apiece in the game and Gabe Sawyer connected on a triple for Northfield.
Mankato East
Northfield opened its 2023 season at home on Tuesday, April 11 with a 4-3 loss to Big 9 rival Mankato East.
In the first inning, the Raiders got on the board early with an RBI single by Koep that brought home Spencer Mellgren. Kaiser than scored Northfield’s second run of the contest on a double steal that advanced Koep to second base to make it 2-0.
The game settled then settled into a defensive battle between Northfield starting pitcher Tyler Hughes and Mankato East’s Riston Wojcik, who finished his day on the mound with nine strikeouts. Neither team put runs on the board until Northfield pushed its lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning with an RBI single from Geiger that scored pinch runner Monoghan.
Both teams put in new pitchers put in new pitchers at the top of the sixth inning as the Raiders managed to take a three run lead into the top of the seventh. In the final inning, Mankato East staged a one out rally that featured three hits and four runs to give the Cougars a 4-3 lead and the victory.
The Raiders played at Albert Lea on Tuesday, April 18 before traveling to Cannon River rival Faribault on Thursday, April 20 for a 5:00 p.m. game at Bell Field. Northfield will then return home on Tuesday, April 25 for a 5:00 p.m. game against Big 9 rival Austin.