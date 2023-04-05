The lingering Minnesota winter may not conjure up thoughts of warmer spring weather and an afternoon at the ballpark, but the Northfield High School baseball team is busy preparing for the 2023 season, which is scheduled (weather permitting) to begin this week.
The Raiders were slated to open the season on Tuesday, April 4 with a game at Rochester John Marshall and are also scheduled to host Rochester Mayo on April 8 for a 1 p.m. doubleheader and Mankato East on April 11 at 5 p.m. — if field conditions allow.
In the meantime, Northfield has been working out during the recent spring break at the Dundas Dome under the direction of first year head coach Josh Spitzack. No stranger to Raider baseball, Spitzack served as an assistant coach with the Raiders for the past seven seasons and has also coached the Northfield American Legion team that last six summers.
According to 2023 team captains Tyler Hughes and Spencer Mellgren, Spitzack familiarity with the program has been a major asset in helping with the transition to the new coach.
“He preaches culture a lot and getting that culture is very helpful for what we want to do as a team,” said Hughes, a senior pitcher and outfielder for the Raiders.
Spitzack added, “I was an assistant coach in Northfield for seven years and I coached the Legion team in the summer for the past six years, so I know a lot of the guys from that…it has helped knowing the guys coming in and it has been a little easier transition that way.”
The Raiders will also help that transition as they return a strong nucleus of seniors to the roster along with several talented newcomers to the varsity lineup.
This year’s senior captains include Hughes, Mellgren and catcher Gabe Sawyer. Names to watch in the infield include senior first baseman Jacob Eschen, junior middle infielder Jake Geiger, junior third baseman Austin Koep and Mellgren at middle infield. Top names in the outfield include Hughes along with junior Kam Kaiser, Gavin Novotny and Charlie Monoghan.
Nolan Thompson along with Hughes, Mellgren, Kaiser and Koep will anchor a solid pitching corps this spring for Northfield, which finished the 2022 season with an 8-17, 4-7 Big 9 record. In last year’s Section 1AAA tournament, Northfield advanced to the championship game before losing a 5-1 decision against Byron.
“We don’t really have a offensive or defensive dominated team, we are both,” Mellgren said. “We look very strong on both offense and defense.”
Hughes noted, “I think our strength is our pitching. We return a bunch of our pitchers, so that is always nice to have experienced pitching.”
Spitzack also recognized the talent and depth of his roster in 2023.
“There’s a lot of depth at multiple positions and guys that can step in and contribute,” Spitzack said. “Our seniors coming back are a real solid group. A few of them got some experience last year and a lot of them did some good things this past summer, so we knew we would have a solid group of seniors coming back.
“The junior group coming in, we knew would be a talented group as well. They made the VFW state tournament last year, so we knew the combination of those two groups would make for a pretty solid team.”
He added, “We have a good group of talented guys who have jelled well together. They know there is a lot of talent and there is good competition in practice everyday.”
As Spitzack looks at his roster, he sees a well-balanced attack with the ability to play well on the field and produce runs at the plate.
“I wouldn’t say we have one specific strength but I think we have a lot of pitching depth, so we are feeling pretty good about the guys (pitching) who will have some big innings for us,” Spitzack said. “We have a lot of speed, so defensively we are going to be strong and I think we can do some things on the base paths to score runs because of our team speed. I also think hitting-wise we are going to have a lot of depth at each position and our line-up one through nine is going to be pretty tough…with a lot of guys who can put the ball into play and some guys with some good power too.”
The Raiders look to carry on the Northfield tradition under their new coach and Spitzack hopes to build for the future by strengthening the connections with the youth programs in town.
“When I moved here Pete Maus had built a pretty strong program and my first year as an assistant we went to the state tournament, so there has been a good tradition at Northfield and it has been pretty strong almost every year,” Spitzack said. “We’re trying to connect more with our youth programs. These guys (this year’s team) have done an amazing job helping out with some youth workout nights here and we want to see those young guys out at our games and connecting with them.”
This year’s captains also see how they can make an impact on the team in a leadership role along with their on-field contributions.
“As a captain, you make sure everyone is involved, whether you are in the game or just on the bench. Have everybody connected together,” Mellgren said.
Hughes added his insight into his position as a team captain this spring, “Just being a leader for anyone on the team, even if it is not about baseball, and helping them out.”
Once again this spring, Northfield will face a tough Big 9 schedule with Class AAA runner-up Mankato West being a top team to beat along with Rochester Mayo. This year’s Class AAA section will include Red Wing, Winona, Austin, Albert Lea, Stewartville, Kasson-Mantorville and Byron.
“We definitely want to be in contention for state. We feel that in our section we can definitely make a run at that,” Hughes said.
The Raiders will continue to prep for the upcoming season and hope for improved weather conditions in the near future.
“We know living in Minnesota, it is what it is, and we’ve talked about that,” Spitzack said about the current weather and field conditions. “We have a game scheduled for next week and we just need to be ready. We can’t control the weather or the field and we have to go into the season with that mentality…just be ready everyday and you can’t make excuses about the weather or the field or anything like that.”