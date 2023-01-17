A pair of teammates from the Northfield High School boys track and field team will be taking their talents to the next level in 2023-24, as seniors Nathan Amundson and Brecken Riley both signed letters of intent to compete at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and St. Bonaventure University respectively.

