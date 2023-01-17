A pair of teammates from the Northfield High School boys track and field team will be taking their talents to the next level in 2023-24, as seniors Nathan Amundson and Brecken Riley both signed letters of intent to compete at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and St. Bonaventure University respectively.
A member of the NHS boys cross country team, boys Nordic ski team and boys track and field team, Amundson intends to study mechanical engineering at UMD and run in the 800 meters and mile events for the Bulldogs during their indoor and outdoor track seasons. He is also expected to compete on the men’s cross country team at Minnesota-Duluth, which is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and an NCAA Division II affiliate.
Riley will head east to St. Bonaventure, which an NCAA Division I program that is located in southern New York near the Pennsylvania border. Riley plans to run in the 800 and 1600 meter events for the Bonnies during the indoor and outdoor track seasons, and may also join the men’s cross country team.
“These two guys are outstanding student-athletes. They are not just gifted as athletes but they have an outstanding work ethic and a competitive spirit that has led them to this special moment today,” NHS boys track and field coach Tyler Balow said during the signing ceremony in the school’s upper cafeteria on Friday, Jan. 13. “These two have made up the backbone of a successful distance running program the past two springs for Raider track and field, and they really do push each other to greater heights not only as competitors but also as teammates.”
Amundson and Riley were part of the NHS 4x800 relay team that placed 14th at the MSHSL Class AAA meet in 2022 with a time of 8:14.89. Riley also placed second and Amundson placed fourth at the 2022 Big 9 championships in the 1600 meter run and helped the Raiders take third place at the conference meet last spring. Both are looking forward to another season of chasing Raider records in track and field during the spring of 2023.
As a member of the cross country team, Amundson placed sixth at the 2022 Big 9 championships with a time of 16:19.28 and qualified for the state meet with a 10th place time of 16:23.07 at the 1AAA Section meet. In competition at the 2022 MSHSL championships, Amundson placed 104th with a time of 17:05.59.
In addition to his work on the NHS track team, Riley is a defenseman for the Raiders hockey team and has contributed three assists this winter along with helping Northfield to a 10-3 overall record (through Jan. 15) while outscoring its opponents 62-23.
“Throughout his career, Nathan (Amundson) has demonstrated his versatility by competing in races from the 400 meter to the 2-mile, which is not an easy thing to do. As a cross country athlete, Nathan is an incredible pacer, who has really perfected the skill of racing with patience as well, and over the past four years, I’ve been impressed with his transformation from a soft spoken, shy underclassman, to one of his teammates’ biggest cheerleaders during workouts and competitions,” Balow said of Amundson during the ceremony. “I look forward to him going to UMD, and getting into a really focused training program and see what he can become as a Bulldog.”
Amundson is excited to join the program at UMD and believes it will be a good fit for his collegiate experience.
“I’ve always liked the area a lot and I really liked the coach. The whole program has a new coach and distance coach, so it is new and the program will really cater to helping us improve over the four years instead of just crushing us. I’m really excited about this opportunity,” Amundson said.
Balow also had good things to say about Riley, who will be heading east to begin his college athletic career.
“Brecken (Riley) has also found a home on the track and field team, specializing in the 800 and 1600 meters, during that time he has grown as a tactical racer. He has a natural instinct to shift gears in a race when he needs to, and he has a fun closing speed that is good to watch,” Balow said. “Much of his success has come with low training mileage with his focus on hockey as well, which shows that he has a lot of potential at the next level.
“His humble attitude and hard working nature has earned him the respect of his teammates, competitors and coaches, and at St. Bonaventure, Brecken really has a great opportunity to unlock his complete potential as a Bonnie.”
Riley’s interest in St. Bonaventure was somewhat driven by his love of college basketball and its annual March Madness tournament.
“My introduction to the school (St. Bonaventure) was a little unorthodox. At first I was planning on going to Duluth, but I am a big basketball watcher and St. Bonaventure is one of the those schools in March Madness, and I’ve always cheered for them,” Riley said.
He added, “I just shot out an e-mail to them and was hoping for an answer. I ended up getting a nice answer from them, I went there (for a visit) and really enjoyed it. I really liked the coaches, the campus and the feel, and everything worked out.”