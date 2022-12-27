captains and coaches alpine.jpg

NHS Alpine ski team coaches and captains for 2022-23 (L-R) captain Ella Hegseth, head coach Bill Wilson, captain Billy Wilson and assistant coach Mackenzie Closson. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The Northfield High School boys and girls alpine ski teams will welcome the 2022-23 season with a new head coach as Bill Wilson begins his first campaign with the Raiders this winter.

billy wilson.jpg

Northfield alpine ski team captain Billy Wilson is ready for the slopes. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Karli Zetah

Team captain Karli Zetah. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
hegseth.jpg

Team captain Ella Hegseth. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

