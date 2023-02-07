The Northfield High School boys swim and dive team completed its regular season portion of its 2022-23 schedule on Saturday, Feb. 4 with a 98-86 home victory over Mankato East. The victory provided the Gator/Raiders with a perfect 10-0 record on the season as the team preps for the upcoming Big 9 Conference meet that will run on Feb. 10-11.
The Northfield junior varsity team also claimed a 138-45 victory over Mankato East and also finished the year with an unblemished 10-0 record.
The Big 9 meet will open with the diving competition on Friday, Feb. 10 in Northfield. The junior varsity diving competition begins at 2:30 p.m. and the varsity diving will start at 5:30 p.m. The swimming competition is set for Saturday, Feb. 11 (junior varsity at 9:30 a.m. and the varsity at 3:00 p.m.) at the Rec Center Swimming Pool in Rochester, Minn.
“The key to our victory was our team's depth,” coach Doug Davis said. “We only took one 6th place finish today and that really was the key to a comfortable win. On a day when we weren't necessarily focusing on our times, we really wanted to just compete and race. The boys delivered in an outstanding manner.”
He added, “Winning the 200 Medley Relay, in an upset over the favored team from East, we got several key races to go our way in the first four events and built a lead that we would never give up. The meet was mathematically won after we swept, going 1, 2, 3, in the 100 breaststroke.”
As Davis mentioned, Northfield posted a winning time of 1:40.98 in the 200 medley relay behind the work of Josh Kraby, Peyton Truman, Oliver Momberg and Jens Kasten. Northfield edged Mankato East’s time of 1:42.77 in the event.
In the 200 free, Northfield added a first place finish by Will Redetzke at 1:50.84 and Jens Kasten posted a top time of 22.31 in the 50 free. The Gator/Raiders scored a first place finish by Redetzke in the 500 free at 5:09.29, while Truman won the 100 breaststroke at 1:02.47 followed in order by Kastens (1:02.82) and Gabe Heinritz (1:06.75).
Northfield placed first in the 200 free really at 1:33.83 thanks to the foursome of Kastens, Heinritz, Ben Anderson and Jeb Sawyer and the 400 free relay team of Sawyer, Momberg, Peterson Larson and Redetzke placed first at 3:32.75.
The Gator/Raiders also had second place finishes in the 200 IM by Truman (2:09.05), in the 100 butterfly by Evan Loe (1:00.97), in the 100 freestyle by Nick Scheglowski (51.21) and Kraby in the 100 backstroke at 55.64.