The Northfield High School boys swim and dive team completed its regular season portion of its 2022-23 schedule on Saturday, Feb. 4 with a 98-86 home victory over Mankato East. The victory provided the Gator/Raiders with a perfect 10-0 record on the season as the team preps for the upcoming Big 9 Conference meet that will run on Feb. 10-11.

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

