Under the leadership of fourth-year head coach Jasmin Kotek, the Northfield High School Hiliners dance team is a squad looking to move up in the Big 9 conference and Section 1AAA rankings this season.
“I’ve seen these girls take on the culture that I want them to have,” Kotek said. “Their team motto is ‘Whatever it takes and all on board,’ and they are all on board with working hard, coming to practice and doing everything at home to be the best they can be.”
She added, “My first season, I took over midseason as coach. The next year, COVID hit, and then the next year, it was still COVID, so this is our first full year with a normal season. I ended with 13 girls four year ago and now I have a roster of 29…it has been a total rebuilding process. If we have gotten this far in four year, I am excited to see where we will be four years from now.”
The Hiliners will be led by a leadership team of three seniors, one junior, one sophomore and one freshman. The three seniors include Marissa Devito-Winget, Julia Gorden Mercer and Anna Pribyl.
“We adopted a new set of leaders this year. Instead of calling ourselves captains it is a leadership team. It is a group of people and we all have specific roles that we are in charge of in order to help lead the team,” Pribyl said.
Gorden Mercer added, “We are ready to help and be uplifting. Since there are more younger girls on the team, there are more leadership people to help.”
Pribyl said this year’s squad will benefit from its core of veterans along with the addition of new faces to the program.
“A few seasons back our team was smaller but we are getting more new dancers each year. With our new girls last year and this year, almost half the team is new,” Prybil said. “I think we are all extremely hard working and all dedicated to doing well at competitions. We learned our first routine in three weeks and then our second in two. We competed with that last weekend already and our already scores were where we ended last year. I think we are looking very strong this year.”
Competitions in dance are split into jazz and high kick. Kotek explained the differences in the two categories.
“High kick is more precision, where the girls have a range of 35 to 55 kicks where they have to kick a minimum above waist but usually it is to their face,” Kotek said. “It is super high energy and upbeat, and then jazz is more of a studio style dance which has a ballet foundation and very lyrical and pretty. It has a lot of turns and leaps.”
Kotek believes the 2022-23 squad is one of the best during her time with the program.
“Our dance routines this year are the best I have ever put on the floor in eight years as a coach. This is my fourth year as a varsity head coach here and my sixth year as a varsity coach in general and eight year overall, and these are my top two routines I’ve ever put out,” Kotek said.
Success at the conference and section meets is obviously a goal for the Hiliners along with changing the culture in the program.
“Another one of our big goals this year is to have a positive culture, and I think we are doing really well at that. Our attitude at practice is really positive and we feel really prepared at competitions,” Pribyl said.
Gorden Mercer added, “As a team, we want more recognition within the community and at school. I think doing well at competitions will help that.”
The Big 9 has typically been dominated by Faribault and defending champion Austin, while the section that Northfield competes in is one of the best in the state. Last year’s Section 1AAA champion Eastview went on to win both state titles in jazz and high kick.
Kotek, who danced during her high school days at Faribault, is looking to instill that positive attitude in her student-athletes at Northfield.
“I just tell the girls that I just want them to improve. I don’t care where they place, I just want their scores to go up and perform better as a team,” Kotek said.
The interest in the sport continues to grow Northfield and Kotek believes her increased roster size will be an ongoing trend. The Northfield Just For Kix dance studio has proven to be a good training ground for the Hiliners and Kotek sees large classes coming up from fifth and sixth grades to join the team in the future.
As a member of the Hiliners, Pribyl enjoys the excitement of competitions and being in the moment on the dance floor.
“I like the adrenaline you get. A lot of times when you go on the floor and compete, your muscle memory from practice just takes over. Usually, if I have a really good performance at a competition I don’t even remember dancing, which I love. It is so fun…I get off the floor and say “It must have been good because I don’t remember,” Pribyl said with a smile.
Some of the same sentiment for the love of the sport was echoed by Gorden Mercer, “One my favorite things is that we work so hard at practice and we do the same dance everyday, and then we get out and compete and we get to show everybody what we actually do at practice. Being on the floor with the people who have worked just as hard as you did feels really good.”
The seniors on the squad are looking forward to ending their prep careers on a high note and also savoring the memories along the way in 2022-23.
“It is bittersweet,” Pribyl said. “I don’t want to be done with this team … I love this team. It is sad but it is nice that we are having a really positive experience and we are looking good for the season. It is nice to have my senior season be like that.”
The Hiliners recently opened their season at the Roseville Invitational on Nov 12. The team will host the Northfield Invitational on Dec. 10 and the Big 9 meet is set for Jan. 21. This year’s section meet is slate for Feb. 11 with the state meet following on Feb. 17-18.