The Northfield High School boys swim and dive team opened the new year with a 96-82 dual meet victory at home against Big 9 rival Owatonna on Thursday, Jan. 5. The victory helped improve the Gator/Raiders’ record to 6-0 overall and a perfect 5-0 in conference competition.
Northfield then completed its week in the pool with a third place finish at the 2023 Packer Invite in Austin, Minn. on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Gator/Raiders posted a team total of 417 points, while Rochester Mayo won the event with 438 points and Cedar Falls (Iowa) placed second with 434 points. Austin (320), Owatonna (261), Mankato East/Loyola (260), Rochester John Marshall (106), Mason City (41) and Rochester Century (20) completed the nine-team field.
After dealing with an intermittent training schedule last week due to the weather conditions, Northfield did not miss a beat in its dual meet against Owatonna as the varsity team posted many season/lifetime best times and won nine out of the 12 events. The junior varsity team also had success on the day with a 116-55 win over Owatonna.
Northfield’s 200 medley relay team of Josh Kraby, Peyton Truman, Oliver Momberg and Jens Kasten placed first against Owatonna with a time of 1:45.29. The wins continued in the 200 free as Will Redetzke added a first place time of 1:50.15 and Truman paced the field in the 200 IM with a time of 2:11.32.
Northfield added second place finishes in the 50 free by Kasten, the 1M diving by Erick Granquist and the 100 butterfly by Evan Loe before Kasten returned to the top with a first place finish in the 100 freestyle at 51.54.
Redetzke continued the run with a top time of 5:02.56 in the 500 freestyle and the 200 free relay of Kastens, Gabe Heinritz, Nick Scheglowski and Redetzke also placed first at 1:33.00. To wrap up the victory, Kraby placed first in the 100 backstroke at 1:01.21 and Truman won the 100 breaststroke at 1:02.86. In the final event of the day, Northfield’s 400 free relay foursome of Scheglowski, Jeb Sawyer, Kraby and Redetzke won their event with a time of 3:32.70.
On a day that saw over 20 Gator/Raiders hit season/lifetime bests, Northfield was in contention throughout the meet and had multiple top three placers at the Packer Invite.
Northfield’s Truman earned medalist honors in Austin with a winning time of 1:02.50 in the 100 breaststroke.
Redetzke placed second in the 200 freestyle at 1:51.28 and also placed second in the 500 freestyle at 5:00.31. Northfield also gained a second place finish from its 200 medley relay squad of Kraby, Truman, Momberg and Kastens with a time of 1:44.69.
On the topic of relays, Northfield’s 200 free relay team of Scheglowski, Heinritz, Sawyer and Redetzke placed third at 1:34.67 and the 400 free relay of Redetzke, Scheglowski, Sawyer and Kasten was third at 3:29.42. Third place individual finishes for Northfield were gained by Truman in the 200 IM at 2:11.48, Kasten in the 50 free at 23.29 and Granquist in the 1M diving at 294.35.
Northfield will continue its 2022-23 season on Thursday, Jan. 12 with a trip back to Austin, Minn. for a dual meet against the Packers. On Jan. 13, Northfield will host the True Team diving sections at 5:30 p.m. and on Jan. 14, it will host the True Team swim sections at Noon.