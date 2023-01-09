The Northfield High School boys swim and dive team opened the new year with a 96-82 dual meet victory at home against Big 9 rival Owatonna on Thursday, Jan. 5. The victory helped improve the Gator/Raiders’ record to 6-0 overall and a perfect 5-0 in conference competition.

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

