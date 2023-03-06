The Northfield High School boys swim and dive team capped two days of outstanding performances, which included 16 personal bests and two school records, to claim sixth place at the 2023 MSHSL Class A State meet held in Minneapolis on March 3-4.

Jens Kasten

Jens Kasten (third from right) receives his medal for third place in the 50 freestyle at the MSHSL Class A state finals on March 4. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

