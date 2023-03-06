...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will steadily accumulate, and snowfall
rates in excess of 1 inch/hr are currently not expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Jens Kasten (third from right) receives his medal for third place in the 50 freestyle at the MSHSL Class A state finals on March 4. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
The Northfield High School boys swim and dive team capped two days of outstanding performances, which included 16 personal bests and two school records, to claim sixth place at the 2023 MSHSL Class A State meet held in Minneapolis on March 3-4.
The Gators/Raiders charted 146 points at the state meet, while Breck won the meet with 408 points. St. Thomas Academy (204), Orono (167), Sauk Rapids-Rice (158) and Alexandria (148) completed the top five spots behind Breck.
This marked Northfield’s best finish at the state meet since a second place finish in 2019, as seven athletes earned All-State accolades at the meet (top eight finishes).
Jens Kasten set a new team record as he lowered his time in the 100 breaststroke from 59.40 to 59.31 in the prelims of that race on March 3. Kasten went on to place ninth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.51 in the finals on March 4.
The other record breaker for Northfield was the 200 free relay squad of Kasten, Gabe Heinritz, Nick Scheglowski and Will Redetzke. The foursome carded a new top time of 1:26.69 in the final on March 4, which was good for a second place finish and All-State notice in the event. Breck won the relay with a time of 1:25.27.
Kasten also earned All-State honors in the 50 freestyle as he placed third with a time of 21.31. Connor Hogan of Hutchinson was the winner of the event at 20.21.
The Gator/Raiders opened the finals with a fifth place finish in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:37.84. The team consisted of Josh Kraby, Peyton Truman, Oliver Momberg and Kasten and all received All-State awards for their work in the 200 medley relay.
In the 200 freestyle, Redetzke earned a top 10 spot with his ninth place time of 1:45.67. Redetzke scored All-State status with his fourth place finish in the 500 freestyle at 4:45.96.
Kraby was an All-State performer in the 100 backstroke with a fifth place time of 53.97, while other top 10 finalists were Kasten in the 100 breaststroke (ninth) and Truman in the 100 breaststroke (10th place) at 59.84.
To complete the championship weekend in the Cities, Northfield’s 400 free relay of Redetzke, Jeb Sawyer, Kraby and Scheglowski placed 10th with a final time of 3:19.58.
The other state qualifiers for the Gator/Raiders this year included Scheglowski in the 100 freestyle and Truman in the 200 IM.
The state finals were another highlight for Northfield during a very successful 2022-23 season. The Gator/Raiders placed third in the state’s True Team meet earlier this year and then went on to place third at the Big 9 championships and claimed first place at the 2023 Section 1A championships under the leadership of coach Doug Davis.