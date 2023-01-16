The Northfield High School boys swim and dive team returned to the top of the podium at the MSHSCA Boys 1A True Team Section meet, which was held in Northfield Jan. 13-14.
The Raiders defended their True Team Section title and led the field with 1,372 points while Simley High School was second at 1,131 and Mankato East/Loyola was third at 1,128. Winona/Cotter (949), Mankato West (893), New Prague (854), Austin (799) and Faribault (613) completed the field.
Northfield will now advance to the 2023 MSHSCA True Team Boys Class A state championship, which will be held at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Noon.
In 2022, the Raiders placed third at the True Team state meet behind champion Breck and runner-up St. Thomas Academy and both of those teams are expected to be top teams to watch in 2023.
According to head coach Doug Davis, the Raiders had 56 season/lifetime best performances during the two days of competition at the True Team section meet. Sophomore Peyton Truman enjoyed a strong weekend with first place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, while the Raiders also had a first place time in the 200 free relay that was comprised of Nick Scheglowski, Gabe Heinritz, Jeb Sawyer and Will Redetzke.
“Most of the boys who have state meet experience from last year are performing at a pretty high level right now (Josh Kraby in sprint free and back, Truman in IM and breaststroke, Oliver Momberg in IM and freestyle, Scheglowski in the freestyle events, Redetzke in the 200/500 Free, Jens Kasten in the sprint freestyle events and Sawyer in the freestyle and butterfly events),” Davis said. “Others who have really come on are Erick Granquist (diving), Gabe Heinritz (freestyle, IM, and breast) and Evan Loe (butterfly and backstroke).”
At the True Team section meet, Northfield gained a second place finish in the 200 medley relay to start the day as Kraby, Truman, Momberg and Kastens tallied a time of 1:43.13.
Redetzke added a second place finish of 1:50.90 in the 200 free and Truman had a winning time of 2:09.75 in the 200 IM. Northfield’s top placer in the 50 freestyle was Kastens, who placed third at 23.24, while Erick Granquist was fifth in the 1M diving event.
Kastens then added a third place finish in the 100 freestyle to lead Northfield in that event, while Redetzke placed second in the 500 free at 4:58.34. Northfield went on to claim the top spot in the 200 free relay before Kraby and Loe placed fourth and fifth respectively in the 100 backstroke.
Truman gained medalist honors in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.69, while Northfield’s 400 free relay team of Redetzke, Scheglowski, Sawyer and Kastens placed second with a time of 3:26.34 to complete the meet.
To warm-up for the True Team section meet, Northfield rolled to a 95-85 dual meet victory at Austin on Thursday, Jan. 12. The victory improved the Raiders season record to 7-0 in 2022-23. At the junior varsity level, Northfield also moved to 7-0 on the season with a 139-17 decision against Austin. Of note, the Northfield junior varsity squad has not lost a dual meet since 2014.
In the varsity match against Austin, Northfield won nine of of the 12 events. The list of winners included Redetzke in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Kasten in the 50 free and 100 free, Truman in the 500 free, Kraby in the 100 backstroke and Granquist in the 1M diving event.
Northfield’s 200 medley relay of Kraby, Truman, Redetzke and Kastens claimed first place against Austin at 1:43.51 and the 400 free relay of Scheglowski, Sawyer, Kraby and Redetzke placed first at 3:31.77.
Prior to its trip to the True Team state meet on Jan. 21, Northfield will continue its 2022-23 Big 9 campaign with a dual meet at Mankato West on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m.