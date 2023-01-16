Will Udelhofen 2023.jpg

Northfield’s Will Udelhofen in the 500 freestyle. (Tom Nelson/Southernminn.com)

The Northfield High School boys swim and dive team returned to the top of the podium at the MSHSCA Boys 1A True Team Section meet, which was held in Northfield Jan. 13-14.

Will Redetzke 2023

Northfield’s Will Redetzke in action at the True Team section meet on Jan. 14. (Tom Nelson/Southernminn.com)
James Graham

Northfield’s James Graham completes a strong run in the 500 freestyle at the recent True Team section meet. (Tom Nelson/Southernminn.com)
Jeb Sawyer 2023

Northfield’s Jeb Sawyer placed ninth in the 100 butterfly event at the recent True Team section meet in Northfield. (Tom Nelson/Southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

