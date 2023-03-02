After a season ending 3-2 overtime loss to New Prague in last year’s MSHSL Section 1A semifinals at Rochester Recreation Center, the Northfield High School boys hockey team has been on a mission.

raiders hockey with trophy 2023

Trophy time with the Raiders (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
cayden monson goal 2023

Cayden Monson scores one of his three goals against New Prague in the Section 1A championship game. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
bubba and mike fossum 2023

Bubba Sullivan and Mike Fossum. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
bridger riley 2023

Defender Bridger Riley brings the puck out of the NHS zone against New Prague. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
kam kaiser 2023

Northfield’s Kam Kaiser. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
monson and frank 2023

Cayden Monson and Ty Frank celebrate another NHS goal . (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
ty frank 2023

Northfield’s Ty Frank in action against New Prague. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
cayden monson 2023

Cayden Monson connects on one of his three goals against New Prague. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
bubba and fossum 2 2023

Bubba Sullivan presents Mike Fossum with his section championship medal. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
raiders hockey celebrates with plaque

The Raiders celebrate their win in the Section 1A finals - (L-R) #3 Barrett Bradley, Mike Fossum and Ty Frank. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
cayden monson 2023 #2

Cayden Monson preps for a face off against New Prague. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
ty frank 2023 #2

Ty Frank on defense. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
will cashin 2023

Northfield’s Will Cashin. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments