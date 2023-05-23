The Northfield High School baseball team saw its hopes of a Big 9 championship end Monday, May 22 with a hard fought 6-3 loss to Rochester Mayo at Memorial Park in Dundas.
The loss in game one of the doubleheader against Mayo provided the Spartans with the points they needed to claim the league title this spring, while Northfield ended its regular season with a 15-5, 13-3 Big 9 record in second place.
The loss snapped an 11-game winning streak for the Raiders that dated back to April 27 but Northfield quickly remedied its loss with a solid 7-0 win against Mayo in game two of the twin bill.
In the opener, Mayo broke open the contest with four runs in the second inning to take a 5-1 lead. The Spartans added another run in the third inning to push its edge to 6-1 before Northfield rallied late with runs in the sixth and seventh innings to make the final 6-3.
The Raiders’ first run in the game was scored by Jake Geiger on an RBI sacrifice fly by Austin Koep to centerfield. In the sixth inning, Nolan Thompson scored Northfield’s second run on an error by Mayo. Spencer Mellgren added Northfield’s third run of the game on a passed ball in the final inning. In the game, Mayo outhit the Raiders 7-3.
In the nightcap, Northfield reversed its fortunes with a 7-0 shutout win that saw the Raiders’ pitchers limit Rochester to just five hits in the game.
“We talked after the first game,” NHS coach Josh Spitzak said. “We felt like we had chances… we had runners on and we battled against a good pitcher but we just didn’t get the big hit when we needed it. In game two, we changed our approach a little bit thinking ahead to playoffs and got some pitchers in there…it was a nice way to bounce back after game one.”
Nolan Thompson was the pitcher of record for Northfield as he pitched the first three innings of the game with no runs and just two hits allowed. He was the first of five pitchers used in the game by Northfield. To cap the contest, Spitzak went deep into his bullpen with one inning of work for Grant Hutton, Isaiah Stiner, Kam Kaiser and Koep.
“The last couple weeks, we haven’t had to use our pitching staff a lot since our starters have been going deep into games. Once we lost the first game and we knew we were going to change our approach a little…then it was make sure we get everybody an inning and have them ready for playoffs,” Spitzak said about his pitching strategy in game two.
He added, “It is nice to have a win going into playoffs. We’ve been on that streak and after game one, we said let’s start another one. It’s the first win of the next streak and we will carry that over into playoffs.”
Northfield’s offense was dominant in the second game as it built upon a 1-0 lead after two innings with a six-run third inning that reeled in the victory for the Raiders.
Seth Thompson opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning that scored pinch runner Gavin Novotny. In the third, Northfield batted through its lineup as it send 11 players to the plate during that inning.
Geiger kicked things off with a double, which was followed by consecutive hits by Spencer Mellgren, Kaiser and Koep to make it 2-0. A sacrifice fly by Aaron Reistter scored Kaiser and Koep came home on an RBI single by Seth Thompson. On his second at bat in the inning, Geiger drove a single to left field that scored Jake Eschen and Seth Thompson to wrap up the scoring at 7-0.
In the fourth inning, Mayo threatened to break the shutout with runners in scoring position by a fielding gem by Seth Thompson at third base resulted in an inning-ending double play for the Raiders. From that point on, Northfield completed the decision by allowing just one hit over. The next three innings to claim the win.
In the game, Northfield outhit Mayo 9-5 with two hits apiece from Geiger and Seth Thompson for NHS.
Northfield opened its week on Tuesday, May 16 with a crucial 9-0 win at Red Wing. The Raiders rolled to the Big 9 win with the pitching help of Nolan Thompson, who crafted a completed game one-hit shutout that included five strikeouts.
The Raiders struck early in the game with two runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. Northfield padded its lead with three more runs in the third inning and finalized the deal with three runs in the sixth and one run in the seventh inning to make the final 9-0.
Austin Koep was a force at the plate with four hits, one run and one RBI for the Raiders, while Kaiser, Seth Thompson and Gabe Sawyer both connect for two hits apiece in the victory.
Back home at Sechler Park on Thursday, May 18, the Raiders charted a 6-5 win over Rochester Century.
Down 1-0 in the second, Northfield gained a lead in the bottom of the second as Koep scored on a fielder’s choice RBI by Charlie Monaghan. Nolan Thompson scored later in the inning on a wild pitch by Century.
In the bottom of the the third inning, Northfield scored two more runs with an RBIs being credited to Koep. Century’s offense returned in the top of the fourth inning as it scored three runs to make it 4-4. The Raiders’ then rallied once more in the bottom of the fourth inning with an RBI single by Tegan Mellgren and an RBI triple by Spencer Mellgren to gave Northfield a winning edge at 6-4.
In the top of the seventh, Century posted the final run of the contest to make it 6-5. In the game, Northfield charted three hits while Century had nine hits. Spencer Mellgren was the starting pitcher in the game and went 3.2 innings before Tegan Mellgren entered the game in the fourth inning with two outs. Tegan Mellgren completed the game in relief and earned the victory.
At the plate, Spencer Mellgren had two hits and Tegan Mellgren had one hit to pace the Raiders.
Northfield will now enter section tournament competition on Saturday, May 27. The Raiders’ opponent, tournament seed and game site are to be determined and will be announced by the MSHSL on Thursday.