The Northfield High School baseball team saw its hopes of a Big 9 championship end Monday, May 22 with a hard fought 6-3 loss to Rochester Mayo at Memorial Park in Dundas.

Spencer Mellgren

Northfield second baseman Spencer Mellgren stretches to cover a ground ball during action against Rochester Mayo on May 22. (Tom Nelson photos/southernminn.com)
Nolan Thompson

NHS pitcher Nolan Thompson picked up two wins for the Raiders over the past week.
Jake Geiger

NHS’ shortstop Jake Geiger awaits for the ball at second base against Rochester Mayo. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Isaiah Stiner

Northfield reliever Isaiah Stiner was one of five pitchers used in the game during win over Rochester Mayo on May 22 in Dundas. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Oliver Hollerung

Northfield second baseman Oliver Hollerung makes a play against Rochester Mayo .

