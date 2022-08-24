The Northfield High School girls swim and dive team will have a new look in 2022 as the Gators will be led by first-year co-head coaches Kristi Kortuem and Brian Porter. The pair replace coach Chris Morgan, who directed Northfield to a 5-2 record and a third place Big 9 conference finish in 2021.
The Gators roster this fall features 50 student-athletes, led by 23 returning letter winners and five seniors, including captains Rylee Blandin, Madeline Moser and Molly Roethler.
“The team looks great and they are working really hard in practice,” Kortuem said. “We have a lot of swimmers in the water who have been club swimmers in the past and have been doing a lot of training over the summer. So some of the kids are coming in at a real good place with some times faster than they ended last season with.
Kortuem added, “As we look ahead, we did graduate some seniors and we are looking for some places to fill, but I see that as an awesome opportunity for these young kids to step up and find their place on the team.”
The Gators will be looking to replace graduated seniors Paige Steenblock, Lindsay Sundby, Anna Scheglowski and Ananda Myint who earned a trip to the 2021 MSHSL state meet in the 200 medley relay.
Names to watch this fall from last year’s section roster include juniors Leah Enedy, Charlotte Flory, Josie Hauck, Inga Johnson, Alivia Kortuem, Aya Myint; sophomores Maria Hegland, Nora Kortuem, Clara Liehl, Riley Rinaldi and Mia Slagel; freshman Ella Porter and eighth grader Greta Kortuem.
Other Gators to watch include seniors Blandin, Ella Hegland, Svea Morrell, Moser and Roethler; juniors Quinn Edwards and Whitney Gray; sophomores Ella Krupicka and Edy McLaughlin; freshmen Julia Feldhake, Ella Holleran and Sonja Smith and Eighth Graders Mae Bowers, Hollis Holleran, Summer Moeller and Elle Otting.
“I think a major strength of this team is how young and fast a lot of our girls are. We are strong really across the board all the way down to our 7th graders, and I think that depth is a strength a lot of varsity teams don’t have,” Roethler said.
In addition to the team’s depth, Northfield’s captains see a high level of dedication and team bonding that will help provide success for the Gators this season.
“One of our strengths that helps our team go the fastest is our sisterhood,” Moser said. “Because we are all so connected, we are able to uplift each other in order to be able to go fast…to be able to cheer each other so we have that motivation.”
Blandin added, “I think a strength we have is our commitment in practice. This season, I am seeing everyone in the water working hard and we get so much done during practice.”
The captains also believe the coaching change at Northfield has gone well and the team is transitioning to the new leadership group.
“I think it has been a pretty smooth transition into Kristi and Brian being our new coaches,” Roethler said. “With every coach transition it is always going to be different but both of them bring different perspectives to the team and I look forward to seeing how that plays out in terms of our performances and how we end the season at conference and sections.”
Moser added, “I really hope to see some of girls and relays break records on the board this year. I think that is a real possibility with our new coaches and the strength of our team in general.”
As captains for the Gators in 2022, Blandin, Moser and Roethler believe their positions on the team extend beyond their performances in the pool. Senior leadership is another key component for all three seniors.
“As a captain and a senior, my role on the team is to include every grade level and make it feel equal, and make it feel like the sisterhood that it is,” Roethler said. “We show real strength on this team because I do the same workouts as seventh graders…we all do the same work and feel that much more connected as a result.”
Moser continued that thought, “My main goals as a captain is to uplift everyone and bring that compassion and empathy to everyone. We are a sisterhood and everyone works together. I want to make sure everyone feels included.”
Blandin concluded, “My goal is to be the best role model, leader and captain that I can be. Leading not only my lane, but the entire team, by example…being a big sister to everybody.”
The senior year experience is something all three captain will also savor in 2022.
“As a senior, I am looking to soak up every moment with this team that I have left and appreciate it for what it is, because it is such a special environment that I will never get to have again,” Roethler said.
Blandin added, “I’ve been on this team for six years and I hope this year is just as special as the past five seasons have been.”
In the Big 9 Conference, Rochester Century has won back-to-back championship following Northfield’s first place finish in 2019 and it will be one of the teams to beat in 2022 along with Rochester Mayo. In Section 1AA, Farmington is the defending champion and other top squads include Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Mayo.
“I definitely think we have the ability to be a top three team in the conference, and I see us moving up in the section meet as well,” coach Kortuem said. “We definitely have a lot of kids who have the drive and passion to do great things. The way they trained last week, I really see a lot of potential for these girls.”
Northfield will begin its 2022 season on Sept. 1 with a road trip to Red Wing for a 6:00 p.m. meet. The team’s first home meet is set for Sept. 15 at 6:00 p.m. against Winona.