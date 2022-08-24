Northfield Swim and Dive Captains

From left, Molly Roethler, Rylee Blandin and Madeline Moser are the 2022 Northfield swim and dive team captains. (File photo/southernminn.com)

The Northfield High School girls swim and dive team will have a new look in 2022 as the Gators will be led by first-year co-head coaches Kristi Kortuem and Brian Porter. The pair replace coach Chris Morgan, who directed Northfield to a 5-2 record and a third place Big 9 conference finish in 2021.

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

