The Northfield girls soccer team will begin a new chapter in its history, as the Raiders welcome new head coach Blake Kane in 2022.
A familiar name throughout the world of southeast Minnesota high school soccer, Kane played on the first soccer team at Rochester Lourdes High School that was established by his father Tom Kane. He went on to play college soccer at Gustavus Adolphus and later served as an assistant coach with his father at Rochester Lourdes before joining the coaching staff at NHS this fall.
“I think he (Kane) has definitely brought really good energy to every practice and everything we’ve done this year,” said senior defensive back Leta Prestemon. “He’s very positive and very encouraging and is doing great so far. We’re all really happy with him and a lot of the girls are saying that they are excited to come to practice everyday and look forward to it.”
The Raiders finished the 2021 season with a 3-9-2 overall record and finished eighth in the Big 9 with a 3-6-2 record, which included a solid 3-2-2 finish in the final seven games of the season.
“We fully expect to challenge for the top half of the Big 9 this year,” Kane said. “We have a real strong senior presence this year, so we will look for leadership from the older group.”
Team captains for the Raiders this season will be Prestemon and fellow senior midfielder Millie Bouvin. Prestemon will be a defensive leader for the Raiders, while Bouvin will bring a leadership role to the offensive side of the ball.
Another offensive key will be senior Regan Childress at forward and junior goalkeeper Gracie Freyberg looks to be a starter in the nets.
“Regan Childress will be a key player for us on the attacking end and we have a really strong keeper with Gracie Freyberg, who is a junior. This will be her (Freyberg’s) first chance to be a starter but she has been around the program and is a very strong player,” Kane said.
Other notables include sophomore midfielder Olivia Rasmussen and junior midfielder Annika Quaas.
“I think we are going to have a very strong offense,” Bouvin said. “Our midfielders and forwards have been working very hard to get us in that position. Our defense is also amazing but our offense is also going to have strength this year.”
In addition to an added presence on offense, Northfield’s new coach has been stressing success on defense during his first weeks with the program.
“Blake (Kane) has been trying to have us have a hard defensive mindset all over the field — in his words having a ‘hard press.’…pressing super hard on anyone and trying to get the ball back right away,” Bouvin said.
As the two captains look forward to their senior campaigns with the Raiders, they also understand their positions as veteran leaders on the roster. Prestemon added her insight into this role.
“I think a lot of it is having the team jell together not only as players but as people. When you get to know everyone’s personalities well, you also get to know their playing style well. I think getting everyone to jell together and get to know each other more is one of our biggest roles as captains this year,” Prestemon said.
She added, “It will be really hard to leave this team because we have so many memories together but I am looking forward to having a fresh start this year with the new coaches and so many people back from injures last year, so I am excited to see how the new team is.”
Another focus for the Raiders this season will to remember the life of teammate Melanie Valencia, who recently passed away from injuries suffered in a car accident on Aug. 4 in Northfield.
“We are definitely having the season to honor her and her life. That’s going to be such a huge part of each of our games and each moment through the season we will be remembering her,” Bouvin said.
Prestemon added, “Since we’ve had a lot of hard moments with Raider girls soccer, especially with the tragic death of Melanie Valencia, I think something that we are all working for is playing together and playing for Melanie…just playing to remember her.
“Melanie always had such a good energy about soccer. She loved soccer and was so passionate about it, so we are trying to remember her in that way and feel the same way that she did about playing.”
The Raiders will open their 2022 season on Aug. 27 with a 3:00 p.m. game at non-conference rival Prior Lake. In addition to a full slate of conference games, Northfield’s 2022 schedule will include additional tough non-conference matches against Lakeville South, Lakeville North and Farmington.