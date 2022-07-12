Little League/T-Ball/Baseball/Softball Players of the Week By STEPHEN MCDANIEL stephen.mcdaniel@apgsomn.com Stephen McDaniel Author email Jul 12, 2022 Jul 12, 2022 Updated 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Avery Loftus was named as one of the Little League/T-Ball/Baseball/Softball Players of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Moravchik) Player Name: Avery LoftusSport: Little LeagueGrade: SecondAge: 7How many home runs do you hope to hit? A lotFavorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball? My favorite part about Little League is hitting the ballFavorite Baseball Team? Minnesota TwinsWhat makes baseball fun? Or boring?Baseball is fun because you play on an actual baseball fieldWhat is your favorite position?My favorite position is being the pitcherIf you could have a superpower what would it be and why?I would want to be super speed because then nobody would catch me!Coach Quote: “Avery always shows up to work!” Emilia Grabinger was named as one of the Little League/T-Ball/Baseball/Softball Players of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Moravchik) Stephen Mcdaniel Player Name: Emilia GrabingerSport: T-BallGrade: FirstAge: 6How many home runs do you hope to hit? FourFavorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball? My favorite part about T-Ball is hittingFavorite Baseball Team? I don’t watch baseballWhat makes baseball fun? Or boring?I don’t know if baseball is fun or boringWhat is your favorite position?My favorite position is battingIf you could have a superpower what would it be and why?I would want to be able to fly because then I would be like the fairiesCoach Quote: “Every day Emilia comes to work hard and is always laughing!” Jocelyn Schrader was named as one of the Little League/T-Ball/Baseball/Softball Players of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Moravchik) Stephen Mcdaniel Player Name: Jocelyn SchraderSport: SoftballGrade: FifthAge: 10How many home runs do you hope to hit? 30Favorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball? My favorite part about Softball is catching pop-fliesFavorite Baseball Team? The Raiders! What makes baseball fun? Or boring?Baseball is fun because we can play scrimmages! What is your favorite position?My favorite position is short-stopIf you could have a superpower what would it be and why?I would want to be able to fly because then I could spy on my sisters!Coach Quote: “Jocelyn is always hustling!” Dylan Nelson was named as one of the Little League/T-Ball/Baseball/Softball Players of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Moravchik) Stephen Mcdaniel Player Name: Dylan NelsonSport: BaseballGrade: FourthAge: 9How many home runs do you hope to hit? A millionFavorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball? My favorite part about baseball is throwing and catchingFavorite Baseball Team? Minnesota TwinsWhat makes baseball fun? Or boring?I don’t know if baseball is fun or boringWhat is your favorite position?My favorite position is short-stopIf you could have a superpower what would it be and why?I would want to be able to fly because then I would not have to walk or run to be tiredCoach Quote: “Dylan is always trying his best and he is very coachable!” Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Northfield Little League Northfield Softball Northfield T-ball Northfield Baseball Stephen McDaniel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Police concerned missing Northfield girl may not be found alive $1 million bail set for man charged in alleged road rage murder Local residents push back against new owners of Viking Terrace trailer park 1 man hospitalized, 1 man charged in alleged road rage assault 76-year-old offers car service around Northfield, up to Twin Cities Upcoming Events Jul 13 Rice SWCD July Board of Supervisors Meeting Wed, Jul 13, 2022 Jul 13 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Jul 13, 2022 Jul 14 Northfield Rotary Club Thu, Jul 14, 2022 Jul 14 Cannon Valley Farmers' Market Thu, Jul 14, 2022 Jul 15 Unity on Division Fri, Jul 15, 2022 Submit an Event