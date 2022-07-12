Avery Loftus

Avery Loftus was named as one of the Little League/T-Ball/Baseball/Softball Players of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Moravchik)

Player Name: Avery Loftus

Sport: Little League

Grade: Second

Age: 7

How many home runs do you hope to hit? 

A lot

Favorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball? 

My favorite part about Little League is hitting the ball

Favorite Baseball Team? 

Minnesota Twins

What makes baseball fun? Or boring?

Baseball is fun because you play on an actual baseball field

What is your favorite position?

My favorite position is being the pitcher

If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?

I would want to be super speed because then nobody would catch me!

Coach Quote: “Avery always shows up to work!”

Emilia Grabinger

Emilia Grabinger was named as one of the Little League/T-Ball/Baseball/Softball Players of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Moravchik)

Player Name: Emilia Grabinger

Sport: T-Ball

Grade: First

Age: 6

How many home runs do you hope to hit? 

Four

Favorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball? 

My favorite part about T-Ball is hitting

Favorite Baseball Team? 

I don’t watch baseball

What makes baseball fun? Or boring?

I don’t know if baseball is fun or boring

What is your favorite position?

My favorite position is batting

If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?

I would want to be able to fly because then I would be like the fairies

Coach Quote: “Every day Emilia comes to work hard and is always laughing!”

Jocelyn Schrader

Jocelyn Schrader was named as one of the Little League/T-Ball/Baseball/Softball Players of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Moravchik)

Player Name: Jocelyn Schrader

Sport: Softball

Grade: Fifth

Age: 10

How many home runs do you hope to hit? 

30

Favorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball? 

My favorite part about Softball is catching pop-flies

Favorite Baseball Team? 

The Raiders! 

What makes baseball fun? Or boring?

Baseball is fun because we can play scrimmages! 

What is your favorite position?

My favorite position is short-stop

If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?

I would want to be able to fly because then I could spy on my sisters!

Coach Quote: “Jocelyn is always hustling!”

Dylan Nelson

Dylan Nelson was named as one of the Little League/T-Ball/Baseball/Softball Players of the Week. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Moravchik)

Player Name: Dylan Nelson

Sport: Baseball

Grade: Fourth

Age: 9

How many home runs do you hope to hit? 

A million

Favorite part about softball/baseball/LL/T-Ball? 

My favorite part about baseball is throwing and catching

Favorite Baseball Team? 

Minnesota Twins

What makes baseball fun? Or boring?

I don’t know if baseball is fun or boring

What is your favorite position?

My favorite position is short-stop

If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?

I would want to be able to fly because then I would not have to walk or run to be tired

Coach Quote: “Dylan is always trying his best and he is very coachable!”

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments