The Northfield Knights (13-6) baseball team returned to the win column this past week with a pair of victories at Sechler Park. On July 12, Northfield scored a 4-0 win over #4 Lyon’s Pub and then finished the week with an 8-6 win over league rival Hampton on July 15.
Lucas Warner was the winning pitcher for Northfield with two hits allowed and two strikeouts. Cameron Gray and Luke Johnson added innings of relief work as the trio combined for the four-hit shutout.
Northfield gained the win over Lyon’s Pub thanks to a three-run third inning that was followed up by an insurance run in the fifth for the Knights.
In the game, Northfield outhit the Warriors 6-4 as second baseman Aldon Severson had two hits, one run and one RBI in the game. First baseman Joey Glampe added a double and two RBIs while DH Jake Mathison had a double and one run in the game. Northfield’s other hits were added by outfielder Ryan Tobernson and Blake Mellgren.
In a key CCVL battle, Northfield scored four runs in the bottom of the eight inning to seal the deal on an 8-6 win over Hampton on July 15 at Sechler Park.
In a back and forth battle, Hampton scored one run in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. Northfield fired back with one run in the third and three runs in the fourth inning to gain a 4-1 edge.
Hampton rallied with two runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh to push its lead to 6-4. In the bottom of the eight inning, Northfield brought home the win by scoring four runs.
Cole Stanchina started the game on the mound for Northfield with six innings pitched, which included five strikeouts. Gunnar Benson added two innings of relief work before Ethan Lanthier, an NCAA Division II All-Region selection at St. Cloud State in 2022, earned the victory by closing out the final inning.
Hampton outhit the Knights 11-9 in the game. Third baseman Eric Pittman posted two doubles and two RBIs to pace the Knights’ offense, while shortstop Sam Maus had two hits (including one double) and two RBIs. Severson also had two hits and one run in the contest for Northfield.
The Knights will host Dundas on July 19, which is a game rescheduled from July 4 due to weather. Northfield will then continue its 2022 season on July 22 with a 7:30 p.m. home date against New Market at 7:30 p.m.