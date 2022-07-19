Northfield Knights Luke Johnson

Northfield Knights pitcher Luke Johnson winds up a throw. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The Northfield Knights (13-6) baseball team returned to the win column this past week with a pair of victories at Sechler Park. On July 12, Northfield scored a 4-0 win over #4 Lyon’s Pub and then finished the week with an 8-6 win over league rival Hampton on July 15.

Northfield Knights Aldon Severson and Jake Mathison

Aldon Severson (left) congratulates Jake Mathison (right) on scoring another run for the Knights at Sechler Park in 2022. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

