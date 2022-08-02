In a play-in game for the Section 1B playoffs, the Northfield Knights lost a 13-5 decision at home against the Hampton Cardinals July 31 at Sechler Park in Northfield.
The Cardinals took an early lead in the contest with three runs in the first inning and then extended their lead to 4-0 in the top of the fourth. Northfield replied with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning to break the shutout before Hampton posted four runs in the fifth inning and five runs in the seventh to insure the win.
Northfield completed the game with three runs in the seventh and one more in the eighth to make the final tally 13-5.
Both teams had 12 hits in the game, as Northfield’s offense was sparked by three hits from Jake Mathison and two hits apiece from Ryan Torbenson, Blake Mellgren and Thomas Meland. Of note, Meland had two RBIs and a home run in the game.
Hampton will now advance to play Miesville in the Section 1B playoffs on Aug. 5-9.
The Dundas Dukes completed their 2022 regular season with a pair of road losses against Minnetonka (6-3) on July 26 and Miesville (7-5) on July 29.
At Minnetonka, the Millers scored three runs in the first inning before Dundas charged back in the top of the second with three runs to tie the score. A double by Patrick Wadzinski scored Dundas teammates Mike Ludwig and Kyle Hrncir and a single by Hayden Lanoue scored Wadzinski.
Minnetonka added two runs in the bottom of the second to regain the lead and then had one more run in the fourth to make the final 6-3. The game ended in the fifth due to rain. Lanoue led Dundas in the game with two hits, including a double.
In action at Miesville, Dundas gained a 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Mudhens replied with six unanswered runs over the next three innings to take a 6-1 lead. The Dukes rallied with three runs in the fifth inning thanks to RBIs by Nate Van Roekel and Jon Bishop.
In the bottom of the fifth, Miesville posted another run before the Dukes completed the night’s offense with a run in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Hrncir that scored Lanoue.
The Dukes outhit the Mudhens 8-7 in the contest as Dom Vogel was the pitcher of record for Dundas with 2.2 inning pitched and four hits allowed. Hrncir pitched the final 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts, three hits allowed and one run allowed. On offense, Bishop had three hits and three RBIs and Drew Sathrum had two hits for Dundas.
Dundas will continue its season on Friday, August 5 with an 8 p.m. home game against New Market in the first game of the Section 1B playoffs. The best-of-three series will continue with a 2:00 p.m. game on Aug. 7 at New Market. If needed, the third and deciding game will be played at New Market on Aug. 9 at 8 p.m.
Earlier this season, Dundas scored a 1-0 win over New Market on June 10 at Memorial Park and then lost an 11-1 game at New Market on June 19. Dundas finished its regular season with a 23-11 overall record.