Keaton Walock

Keaton Walock eyes a save against Orono. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Northfield High School boys hockey senior goalie Keaton Walock was named to the Wells Fargo 2023 MSHSL Class A Boys Hockey All-Tournament Team. One of just 12 players selected from the field of eight teams in the Class A championship series, Walock capped an outstanding prep career with his appearance at the state tournament.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments