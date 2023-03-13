Northfield High School boys hockey senior goalie Keaton Walock was named to the Wells Fargo 2023 MSHSL Class A Boys Hockey All-Tournament Team. One of just 12 players selected from the field of eight teams in the Class A championship series, Walock capped an outstanding prep career with his appearance at the state tournament.
Walock opened the Class A tournament with 48 saves in a close 2-1 overtime loss to Orono on March 8 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. He finished tournament play in the consolation bracket with 29 saves in a 3-1 loss to St. Cloud Cathedral on March 9 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. Walock only allowed four goals in the two games.
On the season, Walock led the state with 10 shutouts and ranked thirdin the state with 23 wins. He finished the season with a 23-6-0 record that included a 1.34 goals against average and a .932 save rate. In 29 games played, Walock had 538 saves and only allowed 39 goals.
The 2023 Class A All-Tournament Team is listed below:
Keaton Walock - Northfield; Joseph Mugaas - Orono; Dallas Vieau - Hermantown; George Peterson - Hermantown; Can Bruner - Mahtomedi; Charlie Drage - Mahtomedi; Corey Bohmert - Mahtomedi; Murray Marvin-Cordes - Warroad; Carson Pilgrim - Warroad; Jayson Shaugabay - Warroad; Erick Comstock - Warroad; and Hampton Slukynsky - Warroad.