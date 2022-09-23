CameronMellgren.jpg

The Raiders' Cameron Mellgren, right, blitzes Trojan quarterback Will Seymour Friday in Northfield. The Raiders won 34-0 and improved to 3-1 on the season. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Northfield Raiders scored on their first three possessions and forced four first-half punts on the way to a 34-0 win over the New Prague Trojans Friday, highlighted by a four-touchdown performance by junior quarterback Kamden Kaiser.

KamdenKaiser3.jpg

At linebacker, Northfield's Kamden Kaiser, right, pressures Trojans QB Will Seymour in the third quarter. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
NorthfieldDefense3.jpg

The Raiders defense swarms the New Prague ballcarrier in the third quarter Friday on the way to their second straight shutout. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
KamdenKaiserTD4.jpg

Raiders quarterback Kamden Kaiser scores his fourth touchdown of the night Friday in the fourth quarter against New Prague. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments