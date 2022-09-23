The Northfield Raiders scored on their first three possessions and forced four first-half punts on the way to a 34-0 win over the New Prague Trojans Friday, highlighted by a four-touchdown performance by junior quarterback Kamden Kaiser.
The Raiders took the opening kick and drove the length of the field behind runs from senior running back Charles Monaghan, Kaiser and junior running back Cameron Mellgren, ending with a 1-yard Kaiser carry for the score.
Kicker Stephen Kallestad, who made four of five PATs on the night, added the extra point for the 7-0 lead.
The Trojans took their first possession to one first down on a 10-yard pass, before the Raiders defense clamped down. On second down and nine on the 47-yard line, Raiders defensive back Austin Koep pressured Trojans quarterback Will Seymour, forcing the the QB to dump the ball, and he was called for intentional grounding. The loss of down and penalty backed up the Trojans to third down and 27 on the 28-yard line. Stopped after that, the Trojans punted, the ball going out of bounds at the Raiders 45-yard line.
The Raiders drove 55 yards and scored on a 1-yard run by Kaiser, adding the PAT to go up 14-0 with 1:53 left in the first quarter. Kallestad's ensuing squib kickoff was covered by the Trojans at their own 30. The defense again buckled down, including a quarterback pressure by Mellgren at linebacker and a tackle for a loss by Koep to force another punt.
The Raiders started on their own 40. Monaghan ran twice for nine yards, and Kaiser had runs of 10 and 25 yards to set up first down on the Trojans 20. Monaghan then ran for 15 more, and Kaiser took it in from the five for his third touchdown, again with a successful PAT to take a 21-0 lead.
New Prague earned their first extended drive with their third possession, which included a 35-yard pass play by Seymour to Henry Novak. The drive put the Trojans at first and goal from the Raiders 9-yard line. The defense, though, pushed them back, with a sack by senior defensive back Carson Muench to set up second down and goal from the 15. Junior defensive back Jacob Geiger broke up a pass on third down.
The Trojans got to fourth down and goal on the six, but a false start backed them up to the 11. On the next play, the pass was broken up in the end zone, and Seymour, scrambling, was called for making an illegal pass beyond the line of scrimmage, which was declined, giving the Raiders the ball with two minutes left in the half.
The Raiders were stopped for the first time, running the ball, and they punted with 17 seconds left in the half. The Trojans had another false start before ending the half.
With no scoring in the third quarter, the Raiders sustained a long drive in the fourth, aided by a Trojan pass interference call that gave the Raiders first down on the five. That set up Kaiser's fourth and final score, a 5-yard run around the right side, with the PAT making it 28-0 Northfield.
The Raider defense set up the final score when senior defensive back Taite Wilson intercepted Seymour and returned it to the Trojans 23-yard line. The Raiders' short-field drive was capped by a 5-yard touchdown carry by running back Ella Tagel. Kallestad's PAT sailed just short, bouncing off the front of the crossbar, making the final score 34-0.
Coach Brent Yule said he was happy with how the team competed and said they cut down on penalties and tackled much better. The team limited the first downs and yardage except for a couple of breakdowns in coverage, he said.
Yule told the team this week that this would be a four-quarter game. He felt that his team listened to that direction, making mistakes but picking each other up.
"This was our most complete game so far," Yule said.
Kaiser finished with seven of 11 passing for 99 yards, with 14 carries for 56 yards and four TDs. Mellgren had 10 carries for 53 yards; Monaghan had six carries for 27 yards; and Pagel had three carries for 20 yards and a touchdown.
Geiger led receivers with four catches for 54 yards. Senior wide receiver Brayden Brakke had two catches for 16 yards. Koep had one catch for 29 yards.
Seymour was eight for 19 passing for 79 yards for New Prague and was intercepted twice. Senior running back Nathan Burkhardsmeier had eight carries for 39 yards for the Trojans, and senior running back Aiden Jackson had eight carries for 36 yards.
Senior wide receiver Kyle Carlberg had four catches for 32 yards for the Trojans, and junior tight end Henry Novak had two for 34 yards.
The Raiders are now 3-1 with two straight shutouts. Next Friday, they play at Owatonna.