Northfield quarterback Kamden Kaiser ran for two scores and threw for another to lead the Raiders to a 27-0 win Friday on the road at Rochester John Marshall.
The senior QB, Kaiser opened scoring with a 39-yard scoring run in the first quarter. The PAT failed and it was 6-0, Raiders. The 6-foot, 190-pound Kaiser scored again in the first on an 8-yard run, and then he threw for the extra points, with a reception by senior running back Gabriel Sawyer to make the lead 14-0.
In the second quarter, Kaiser connected on a pass to junior wide receiver Jacob Geiger for a 25-yard score. The PAT run failed, and the Raiders went into halftime leading 20-0.
Northfield made its last score in the fourth quarter, on an eight-yard TD run by senior running back Charles Monaghan. Sophomore Ryan Cahoon's PAT kick was good for the final scored, 27-0, Raiders.
Northfield coach Brent Yule said the Raiders had a productive first quarter but the defense had a lot of penalties early, but was more disciplined the rest of the way, and the team battled hard and played well.
He said the Raiders's penalties supported a sustained drive by the Rockets, which "ate up a lot of the second quarter," but Northfield eventually got the ball back and were able to score with about 30 seconds left in the first half.
Kaiser was three for seven passing for the Raiders for 73 yards and a touchdown and had four carries for 66 yards and two more TDs. Geiger had two catches for 66 yards and Sawyer had one catch for seven yards.
Monaghan led the Northfield ground game, rushing for 92 yards on 17 carries and a score. Junior running b ack Cameron Mellgeren had 12 rushes for 42 yards, and sophomore running back Owen Murphy had three rushes for 15 yards.
John Marshall's quarterbacks was 11 for 24 passing for 129 yards and one interception.
The Rockets got 30 yards on seven carries from senior running back Keondre Bryant and 13 yards on five carries from junior running back Jaricho Mims.
Rockets junior wide receiver Zechariah Ladu led the passing game with four catches for 68 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Eliah Ladu had two catches for 46 yards, junior wide receiver Benjamin Rieder had one catch for 19 yards, and junior wide receiver Lael Martinez had two catches for 14 yards.
Northfield next plays Friday at home against New Prague. Northfield coach Yule said the Trojans are "hard-nosed, gritty kids and they are a tall task to handle every year."
Friday is also Tackle Cancer Night at Northfield.
