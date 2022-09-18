Northfield Football Kamden Kaiser

Northfield quarterback Kamden Kaiser celebrates a score. (Tom Neslon/southernminn.com)

Northfield quarterback Kamden Kaiser ran for two scores and threw for another to lead the Raiders to a 27-0 win Friday on the road at Rochester John Marshall.

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

