Josh Spitzack

Northfield assistant coach Josh Spitzack, right, talks with Northfield second baseman Tyler Snyder, left, during a game in 2020. Spitzack will take over as the head coach in spring 2023. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Josh Spitzack has been named the new head baseball coach at Northfield High School.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments