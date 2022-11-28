...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Northfield assistant coach Josh Spitzack, right, talks with Northfield second baseman Tyler Snyder, left, during a game in 2020. Spitzack will take over as the head coach in spring 2023. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Josh Spitzack has been named the new head baseball coach at Northfield High School.
Josh takes the helm from Mark Auge, who stepped down after seven successful seasons, including a conference championship and state consolation championship in 2016 and a section runner up finish in 2017.
Northfield Activities Director Bubba Sullivan said, “We appreciate the outstanding job Coach Auge did developing young men and baseball players for the past 25 seasons as an assistant and head coach in our baseball program. He is a true educator-coach, who worked to teach the game and life lessons throughout his career.”
Spitzack, a sixth-grade teacher at Northfield Middle School, has been an assistant baseball coach under Coach Auge for the past seven seasons, as well as an assistant coach in the girl’s basketball program. Coach Spitzack has spent the past five summers at the helm of the Northfield Legion baseball team. Josh is a 2006 graduate of Gustavus College, where he played baseball and later coached for two seasons after graduation. Prior to coming to Northfield, he was an assistant coach at Randolph for four seasons.
Sullivan said, “Josh is a baseball guy. He knows the game, is respected and liked by his players, and brings both playing and coaching experience with him. We are excited for this new chapter in Raider baseball.”
Coach Spitzack said, “I am excited to continue the great tradition of Raider baseball and look forward to putting my stamp on it.”
Josh resides in Northfield with his wife Missy and their three sons.