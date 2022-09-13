The Northfield swimming and diving team took fourth place in their first competition at a Lakeville area meet Saturday at the Blanchard Aquatic Center at Century Middle School.
Co-head coach Kristi Kortuem said the Gators finished fourth in the five-team meet. Lakeville North won the meet with 54 points, Rochester Century was second with 46 points, Rochester Mayo was third with 43 points, Northfield scored 39 points for fourth place and Lakeville South was fifth with 28 points.
The varsity Gators finished in the top three in seven events at the meet. The 200-yard medley relay of Josie Hauck, Greta Kortuem, Nora Kortuem, and Maria Hegland placed third. in the 600 meeter three x 200 freestyle relay, taking third place was Clare Liebl, Alivia Kortuem and Ella Porter.
Hauck, G. Kortuem and N. Kortuem placed second in the three x 100 individual medley relay. Taking third in the 200 freestyle relay were E. Porter, Charlotte Flory, Hollis Holden and M. Hegland. Finishing in second in the three x 100 Backstroke relay was J. Hauck, Ella Holleran and N. Kortuem. Taking third in the 3 x 100 breaststroke relay were C. Flory, Leah Enedy and G. Kortuem. Taking third in the 400 freestyle relay was C. Flory, M. Hegland, E. Porter and C. Liebl.
Kortuem said the Lakeville Relay was the Gators first time competing in Lakeville area schools.
"The relay meet was a great trial run for Northfield's upcoming True Team Section 1AA meet" Oct. 15, she said, and the Section 1AA diving competition that will be held there Nov. 10.
"When our athletes swim and dive in a new facility, it helps them see what the starting blocks and diving board are like and lets them get used to what their turns and starts feel like on a different set of touchpads," Kortuem said. "This was a fantastic opportunity for them to get used to those things prior to the events they have later this season."
JV winners
Co-head coach Kristi Koruem said, on the JV side, the top relays were the 200 medley team of Ella Holleran, Mae Bowers, Leah Enedy and Svea Morrell, who finished second; the 200 freestyle relay team of Addie Lloyd, Ella Krupicka, Julia Feldhake and Rylee Blandin also took second, as did the three x 100 butterfly Relay team of Ella Hegland, Addie Lloyd and Quinn Edwards.
Taking third was the three x 100 breaststroke relay team of Edy McLaughlin, Julia Feldhake and Summer Moeller.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.