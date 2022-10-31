The Northfield varsity finished third in the Big Nine Championships Friday and Saturday, while the JV unofficially finished second.
The Gators, who finished 7-0-1 in Big Nine dual meet competition, were seeded fourth going into the meet, well behind Mankato West, Rochester Mayo and the heavy favorite Rochester Century, coach Brian Porter said.
“We did not see Rochester Century or Mayo in a regular season meet this year, but we tied Mankato West in a dual meet, so we knew we could hang with that team," Porter said. "Before the meet, we scored it — based on entry times — and we were fourth place, 45 points behind Mankato West and 60 points behind Mayo."
Porter said he and coach Kristi Kortuem "challenged the girls to go out there and close that gap as much as we could by winning close races and moving up in the standings everywhere we could."
"It’s one of those things where everyone needed to pitch in, because no one person was going to be able to make up that delta. We needed everyone.”
The 200 medley relay team of junior Josie Hauck, eighth grader Greta Kortuem, sophomore Nora Kortuem and sophomore Maria Hegland finished fourth.
Sophomore Clare Leibl and eighth grader Hollis Holden finished fourth and eighth respectively in the 200-yard freestyle. In the 200-yard individual medley, Greta Kortuem finished third, Josie Hauck finished eighth and freshman Ella Porter finished 12th.
In the 50-yard freestyle, junior Charlotte Flory finished 12th. Diving took place Friday in Northfield. Juniors Whitney Gray and Inga Johnson both completed an 11-dive rotation and finished ninth and 15th respectively. In the 100-yard butterfly, Nora Kortuem finished second, Alivia Kortuem finished sixth and Addie Lloyd finished 13th.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Charlotte Flory finished seventh and Hollis Holden finished 15th. In the 500-yard freestyle, Clare Liebl finished fifth, Alivia Kortuem finished seventh and Ella Porter finished 11th.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Clare Liebl, Leah Enedy, Ella Porter and Charlotte Flory took fifth . Josie Hauck finished eighth in the 100-yard backstroke.
Greta Kortuem finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke. Leah Enedy and Edy McLaughlin took eighth and 14th respectively in that event.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Clare Liebl, Maria Hegland, Charlotte Flory and Nora Kortuem took fourth.
“Northfield and Rochester Mayo were back and forth in the team scores throughout the course of the meet,” Porter said. "I don’t recall looking up and seeing a difference of more than 15 points. It was an exciting afternoon."
He said they give "special congratulations to Greta Kortuem, who is the 100 breaststroke Big Nine Champion. To do that as an eighth grader is an amazing accomplishment. Greta is just one of many returning athletes who will help us compete for the Big Nine Team Championship next season. We are bringing back all 14 girls who scored in the top 16, next year."
"Rochester Century and Rochester Mayo have some talented seniors that they will really miss," Porter said. "I hope this meet is a real motivator as we start to wrap up our season and begin to look forward to next year.”
The JV squad unofficially finished second in the morning session of JV-only heats, Porter said. The Junior Varsity Big Nine Championship meet is not an officially scored meet.
“We scored the meet on our own using the same scoring format as the varsity meet – one scoring relay per team for each relay event, and four individuals per team for each individual event. It’s a fun way to show the girls how they match up against other JV teams in the conference."
"The team scores ended up extremely close between us and Rochester Century," coach Porter said. "Century finished just ahead of us, 524-521. Our JV girls were outstanding this weekend. Rochester Century was the heavy favorite, without a doubt. On paper, they were seeded about 100 points ahead of us.”