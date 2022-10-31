Whitney Gray dive 1.JPG

Northfield's Whitney Gray makes her first dive at the Big Nine Championships Friday at the Northfield Middle School pool. Gray took ninth. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Northfield varsity finished third in the Big Nine Championships Friday and Saturday, while the JV unofficially finished second.

Inga Johnson 4th dive.JPG

Northfield's Inga Johnson dives in the semifinals of the Big Nine Championships Friday at Northfield Middle School Pool. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Inga Johnson 5th dive.JPG

Inga Johnson makes her fifth dive in the semifinals of the Big Nine Section Championships Friday. Johnson took 15th place for the Gators. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

