Northfield High School’s Emerson Garlie saved her best for last, as she finished out her junior season with a seventh-place finish at the 2023 Minnesota State High School League Class AAA girls golf championship. The two-day event was held at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Minneapolis on June 13-14.

Emerson Garlie from the 2023 Section 1AAA meet in Cannon Falls. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
