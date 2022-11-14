DSC_0318.JPG

Northfield Athletic Director Bubba Sullivan introduces coach Tim Torstenson Wednesday at a National Letter of Intent Signing Day ceremony for four seniors from the Raiders volleyball team, who all signed to play volleyball on scholarship at Division I and Division II colleges. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Four Northfield Raiders volleyball players — Sydney Jaynes, Teagan Timperley, Quin Parish and Anne Annelise Larson — marked National Letter of Intent Signing Day Nov. 9 by signing to play college volleyball on scholarships with their respective colleges.

DSC_0321.JPG

Teagan Timperley, right, watches as Quinlynn Parish speaks at the ceremony Wednesday. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
DSC_0324.JPG

Teagan Timperley takes the microphone to speak at the National Letter of Intent signing day ceremony Wednesday at Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
DSC_0327.JPG

Northfield seniors, Sydney Jaynes, left and Annelise Larson spoke Wednesday, before a ceremonial signing of their letters of intent. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
DSC_0334.JPG

From left, Quinlynn Parish, Teagan Timperley, Sydney Jaynes and Annelise Larson stop for photographs before ceremonially signing their letters of intent to play college volleyball. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
DSC_0336.JPG

From left, Quinlynn Parish, Teagan Timperley, Sydney Jaynes and Annelise Larson ceremonially signing their letters of intent to play college volleyball. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments