Several Northfield area student-athletes made a significant impact at the collegiate level during the recently completed spring 2022 season. The following is a list of some of the accomplishments achieved by the former Raiders this year.
Molly Stevens, Junior, Augustana (South Dakota), Women’s Golf
A junior at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D., Stevens is a graduate of Northfield High School and earned All-State accolades in golf at NHS in 2018. In 2022, Stevens was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Year and led the league in women’s golf with a 76.6 stroke average.
She was named the NSIC Golfer of the Week on March 15, 2022 and September 29, 2021 and posted a season low score of 69 during the 2021-22 campaign. A first team All-NSIC selection in 2021 and 2022, Stevens earned NSIC All-Tournament honors this spring after placing third at the conference meet with a three round total of 232. She helped Augustana wins its second straight NSIC team title in 2021-22.
A member of the NSIC All-Academic team of Excellence and a Academic All-NSIC award recipient, Stevens qualified for the 2022 NCAA Division II Central Regional Championship, which was held in Hot Springs, Arkansas on May 2-4. Stevens led Augie at the event by placing 23rd overall with a score of 232 (74-83-75).
She is the daughter of Brian and Vicki Stevens of Northfield.
Ethan Lanthier, Freshman, St. Cloud State University, Baseball
A 2021 graduate of Northfield High School, Lanthier made an immediate impact at NCAA Division II baseball power St. Cloud State University in 2022. As one of the Huskies’ relief pitching aces, Lanthier charted a 6-0 record with a 2.43 earned run average and 48 strikeouts in 33.1 innings pitched.
An All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference First Team selection, Lanthier also gained D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team honors for the Huskies in 2022.
A construction management major at SCSU, Lanthier helped the Huskies post a 37-13 overall record and a 28-5 mark in the always rugged NSIC. He is the son of Ernie and Jenn Lanthier of Northfield.
The 2020-21 Northfield High School Male Athlete of the Year, Lanthier is playing town ball this summer with the Northfield Knights.
Jillian Noel, Sophomore, Southwest Minnesota State University, Softball
A three-year starter for the Mustangs, Noel started all 52 games for SMSU in 2022. She batted .342 with 53 hits and a team-high six home runs and 35 RBIS. She also had eight doubles and 23 runs scored this spring.
A 2019 graduate of Northfield High School, Noel gained All-Conference honors three times during her high school career with the Raiders. SMSU was 21-31, 12-14 NSIC this season. An elementary education and early childhood major with a minor in coaching, Noel is the daughter of Mike and Paula Noel of Northfield.
In 2022, Noel gained Academic All-NSIC honors for the second consecutive season at SMSU, which is located in Marshall, Minn.
Sydney Noel, Junior, Southwest Minnesota State University, Women’s Golf
Part of the Noel sister act at Southwest Minnesota State, Sydney Noel completed her junior season on the women’s golf team in 2021-22. She finished her junior season with an aver4age of 89.3 in 15 rounds played for the Mustangs. She tied for fifth at the SMSU Challenge this season with a season-low 83.
An All-Conference award winner during her prep career at Northfield High School in golf, Noel is the daughter of Mike and Paula Noel of Northfield. A communications and public relations major at SMSU, Noel earned her second consecutive Academic All-NSIC in 2021-22. Of note, Academic All-NSIC award recipients must have a 3.20 cumulative grade point average or higher to be eligible for the award.
Elizabeth Acheson and Grace Acheson, Juniors, University of Mary, Women’s Track and Field
Twin sisters Elizabeth Acheson and Grace Acheson completed another stellar track and field season at the University of Mary in Bismarck during 2021-22. The pair are graduates of Northfield High School, where they competed in track and field for the Raiders.
A junior, Elizabeth Acheson was most recently named to the College Sports Information Directors Association Academic All-America Third Team in women’s track and field/cross county. She is one of only 46 NCAA Division II track and field and cross country student-athletes to earn this award in 2021-22.
She recently earned her bachelor’s degree from UMary with a degree in history and will now attend graduate school at the University of Toledo, where she will complete her college track and field career with the NCAA Division I Toledo Rockets.
A two-time All-American in her UMary career, Elizabeth Acheson raced in the 800 meter run at both the 2022 NCAA Indoor and Outdoor championships. She is a four-time NSIC champion and five-time All-Conference performer in her career.
A five-time NCAA DII national meet qualifier, Elizabeth Acheson finished fourth in the 800 meter run at the 2021 indoor championships and fifth at the 2021 outdoor championships before finishing 14th at the 2022 NCAA DII indoor meet and 18th at the 2022 NCAA DII outdoor meet.
At the conference level, Elizabeth Acheson won the 800 meter run at the 2022 NSIC indoor championship and was second in the 800 meters at the 2022 NSIC outdoor meet. She also gained All-Conference honors as a member of the 4x400 relay that placed second at the 2022 NSIC indoor championship. She was also a four-time NSIC Academic Team of Excellence selection during her career at UMary.
Grace Acheson capped her spring season by helping UMary’s 4x400 meter relay team to a podium finish with a fifth place ending at the 2022 NSIC outdoor championship. She also raced for the Maurauders at the 2022 NSIC indoor meet with a ninth place finish in the 600 meters and a 10th place finish in the 400 meters at the 2022 NSIC outdoor meet.
She won the 600 meters at the 2022 Bison Open indoor meet and won the 400 meters at the 2022 Dickinson State Last Chance outdoor meet this spring. She is a three-time placer at NSIC championship events during her collegiate career at UMary. A media production communication major at UMary, Grace Acheson received NSIC Academic Team of Excellence honors in 2022, which marks the fourth time she has received this elite academic award from the NSIC during her college tenure.
Both Elizabeth and Grace Acheson are the daughters of Amy and Todd Acheson of Northfield. The Acheson sisters were members of the UMary 2020 NSIC indoor championship team and the 2021 NSIC Outdoor championship team. In 2021-22, UMary placed second at both the NSIC indoor championship and the NSIC outdoor championship.