...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Matthew Bell cradles the ball while being pressured by a Farmington defender during the Section 1A Championship game on June 7. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com)
The Section 1A boys lacrosse championship seemed poised for a big time showdown between top-seeded Farmington and second-seeded Northfield.
Already having faced once this year, a tightly contested 13-9 victory for the Tigers on May 20, the Raiders hoped to avenge the loss and punch a ticket to state.
Farmington had other ideas, though, as the Tigers jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back to win the section title 17-5 and end Northfield’s season June 7 on the Tigers’ turf.
A dominant performance from the faceoff circle keyed the victory for Farmington.
Winning 22 of 23 chances for possession, Division I commit Tyler Kloecki was a constant thorn in the Raiders’ side.
Kloecki’s strong showing got started from the opening whistle as the future Utah Ute won the opening faceoff, secured the possession and streaked down the field to get himself great position, beating Northfield goaltender Nolan Nagy for the 1-0 lead just under 10 seconds into the game.
The Tigers rode that early goal to score the next seven and build the commanding eight-goal lead. Senior Emerson Herbig stopped the bleeding for Northfield to make it 8-1 at the end of one.
Finding a bit of momentum, the Raiders again scored; this time, Blake Foster got a shot past the Tiger goalie to make it 8-2.
Almost as quickly as Northfield answered, Farmington scored the next five goals, grabbing the commanding 13-2 lead into the half.
Turning to running time in the second half, the Tigers coasted to the 12-goal win to secure their first bid to the state lacrosse tournament in program history.
Nagy suffered the loss in net on his seven saves, while Spencer Klotz, Matthew Bell and Kaden Ernst added second half goals for Northfield.
The loss ended the season at 12-4 for the Raiders.
Looking back
Though falling short of the state tournament, it was still a historic season for Northfield.
Winning Big Nine Conference title with an undefeated record at 8-0, the senior-led Raiders then made it to the program’s first section title game, a sure step in the right direction for Northfield.
Helping the Raiders get to the point, no doubt, was their senior leadership.
Nagy, Klotz, Herbig, Bell, Ernst, Prescott Garlie, Alex Sparks, Braeden Kluzak, Mason Pagel and Matthew Debuse all left their mark on the program and will leave a big void to fill come next season.
Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106.