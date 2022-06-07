Blowing past John Marshall 15-4 in their Section 1A playoff opener on May 31, the Northfield girls lacrosse team was about to get a steep step up in competition.
The Raiders were then set up to take on second second-seeded Farmington in the Tigers’ den the following day. Farmington jumped out ahead early and never looked back on the way to a 24-3 loss for the seventh seeded Northfield, ending its season.
Northfield 15, John Marshall 4
In the third matchup of the season between the Raiders and Rockets, Northfield held serve at home, sweeping away John Marshall to advance.
Julia Peterson got the Raiders on the board first thanks to a catch and finish on the crease in the first half.
Peterson’s goal springboarded the Raiders, capped by another goal by Peterson to the 9-0 advantage over John Marshall before the Rockets answered, making it 9-1.
The lead ballooned to as large as 12 goals as the Raiders coasted to the victory.
Peterson finished with a hat trick while Daisy Schetnan added three goals of her own to lead the offense.
Farmington awaited the following night for the Raiders.
Farmington 24, Northfield 3
Taking on the Tigers, the Raiders fell behind early and could not stop the bleeding, falling by 19 goals.
The Tigers jumped out to the 16-1 lead at the break to control the contest from start to finish.
Northfield’s loss ended its season at 6-9, a three-win improvement from 2021.
The loss also ended the careers of nine Raiders seniors in Peterson, Amira Mallet-Wells, Danielle Hoeppner, Ella Mayer, Emma Baragary, Elena Mikula, Moriah Bamonte-Grebis, Gabrielle Murtha and Kaelyn Hoernke.
