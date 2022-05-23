Both teams knew what was at stake in the May 20 boys lacrosse game between Northfield and Farmington.
“We knew that whoever won would most likely get the No. 1 seed in the section,” said coach Jeff Wright.
The Tigers and Raiders treated it as such, putting on a grind of a game that neither team held anything back.
In the end, Farmington made just a couple more plays to secure the 13-9 victory and most likely claim the top seed in the Section 1A tournament.
Though Northfield dropped the contest, the game started off heavily in the Raiders' favor.
An Emerson Herbig goal after a spin towards the middle of the field found some room to get a shot free put the team up 3-0 after eight minutes of play.
Farmington used the rest of the first quarter to battle back, to make it 3-2 entering the second.
The Tigers used that momentum to tie the game back up a four a piece with time winding down in the first half.
A timeout called by Northfield proved to be just what the Raiders offense needed.
At under 15 seconds to go in the half, a straight line drive to the net by Matthew Bell resulted in a Northfield goal to send the Raiders into the break leading at 5-4.
Back after the break, Spencer Klotz got in on the action for the Raiders to push the game to 6-4 early in the third.
The Tigers, much like the first deficit, began to rally.
For the rest of the third quarter, Farmington outscored Northfield 6-2 to take a 10-8 lead into the final frame.
Blake Foster helped inch the Raiders back into the contest at 10-9 with a catch and finish on the crease with 7:30 on the clock.
After getting within the single goal, Farmington locked down.
The Tigers didn’t allow another goal for the remainder of the game, putting in three of their own to take the crucial contest.
Faceoffs loomed large in the decision.
“It’s tough when you don’t win faceoffs,” said Wright, while crediting the team for not allowing a single fastbreak goal off the draw.
In Northfield’s two losses this season, the Raiders have won just two faceoffs.
Matthew Bell and Matthew DeBuse each had three points, along with goalie Nolan Nagy turning away 14 shots in the defeat.
The Raiders dropped to 9-2 on the year.
In what very well could be the section final match up, Wright hopes the Raiders get the chance to take on Farmington again.
“It was two teams that matched up well against each other. We would love to play them again,” he said.
Looking to get back on track after the defeat, Northfield travels to St. Thomas Academy on May 25 before wrapping up its regular season on the 27 against Dultuth.