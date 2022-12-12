nfld v fbo hockey 8.jpg

Northfield’s Kam Kaiser celebrates a Raider goal against Faribault. (Photo by Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The Northfield High School boys hockey team (4-1, 2-0 Big 9) took advantage of three powerplay opportunities to chart a 4-1 victory over Faribault High School (3-2, 1-2 Big 9) in Northfield Saturday.

nfld v fbo hockey 1.jpg

Faribault’s Logan Peroutka and Northfield’s Wyatt Westergren battle for the puck. (Photo by Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
nfld v fbo hockey 2.jpg

Faribault’s Logan Vargo brings the puck up ice against Northfield. (Photo by Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
nfld v fbo hockey 7.jpg

Northfield defenseman Ty Frank controls the puck at the blue line. (Photo by Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
nfld v fbo hockey 6.jpg

Northfield’s Brayden Olsen (22) and Faribault’s Tanner Yochum (5) battle on the ice. (Photo by Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
nfld v fbo hockey 5.jpg

Northfield’s Cayden Monson (20) and Faribault’s Logan Petrouka (9) chase after the puck. (Photo by Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
nfld v fbo hockey 3.jpg

Northfield’s celebrates a goal against Faribault on Dec. 10. (Photo by Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
nfld v fbo hockey 4.jpg

Faribault goalie Jacob Scherf makes another save against Northfield. (Photo by Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

