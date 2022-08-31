courtney graff 2022

Courtney Graff is one of the three captains for the Northfield girls tennis team going into the 2022 season. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Head Coaches: Beth LaCanne, second year as Northfield head coach, 20+ years coaching experience; Elisabeth Hurlbert, second year as Northfield head coach, 30+ years coaching experience

