Head Coaches: Beth LaCanne, second year as Northfield head coach, 20+ years coaching experience; Elisabeth Hurlbert, second year as Northfield head coach, 30+ years coaching experience
Assistant Coach: Tory Borovsky, second year as assistant coach at Northfield, 20+ years coaching experience
ROSTER
Izzy Balvin (12)
Emily Beaham (10)
Lucy Boland (12)
Brielle Condon (10)
Ella Cooney (12)
Maya Deschamp (12)
Estella Freeman (9)
Courtney Graff (12)
Gabbi Grant (12)
Maddison Hanson (9)
Kiera Hauskins (10)
Meha Hnatyszyn (11)
Ruby Holman (12)
Lauren Holz (11)
Alison Huang (12)
Marie Labenski (12)
Grace LaCanne (11)
Kate LaCanne (9)
Taylar Lace (9)
Miriam Malosh (9)
Cora McBroom (11)
Molly Merritt (10)
Elsa Mitchell (9)
Ashton Morrison (9)
Katie Nesseth (9)
Natalia Neyra Rassmussen (12)
Sofia Nystuen (10)
Paige Raleigh (9)
Kate Sand (9)
Elianna Simi (10)
Brooke Solum (11)
Tove Sorenson (12)
Levi Stier (10)
Sophia Weed (11)
Vanessa Winter (10)
Emma Wood (9)
Chloe Xiao (12)
Shania Ylinen (9)
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Senior Captains Maya Deschamp, Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff are returning for their fifth year with the team. Gabbi and Courtney will return as our No. 1 Doubles team. They had a great season last year, finishing with a 12-2 overall record. We anticipate Maya playing singles again this season. Two other returning Seniors are Marie Labenski and Izzy Balvin, who we anticipate playing singles again this season.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Our fourth senior captain is Lucy Boland, who we anticipate playing doubles again this year. Two more returning seniors are Alison Huang and Natalia Neyra Rassmussen, who played No. 2 doubles last year. And returning Juniors Meha Hnatyszyn and Grace LaCanne.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Our record was 6-6 overall and 5-5 in the Big 9 Conference (we were rained out in our match against Rochester JM and were not able to complete the match so that is why our record only reflects 10 matches instead of 11).
2022 OUTLOOK
We are hoping to improve our Conference and overall team record this year. Our goal is to finish in the top half of the Conference. We have a really big team this year, including a large group of Freshman. We look forward to working with the team. We are counting on our returning players to be mentors to our new players. Our first few days of practice have been great and we've seen a lot of positive things from all the girls. Our captains have done a great job of bringing everyone together to boost team spirit.
COMPETITION
Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century have been consistently the top two teams in the Big 9 Conference, and Owatonna is also one of the top teams.