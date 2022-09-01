Head Coaches: Kristi Kortuem and Brian Porter, first year
Assistant Coaches: Matt Detjen (Dive Coach/Assistant Coach), second year; Kieran Cuddy (Volunteer Dive Coach), first year; Gabe Kortuem (Volunteer Dive Coach), first year
ROSTER
Rylee Blandin, 12, Swimmer
Ella Hegland, 12 Swimmer
Svea Morrell, 12, Swimmer
Madeline Moser, 12, Swimmer
Molly Roethler, 12, Swimmer
Quinlyn Edwards, 11, Swimmer
Leah Enedy, 11, Swimmer
Charlotte Flory, 11, Swimmer
Whitney Gray, 11, Diver and Swimmer
Josie Hauck, 11, Swimmer
Inga Johnson, 11, Diver and Swimmer
Alivia Kortuem, 11, Swimmer
Aya Myint, 11, Swimmer
Cece Elliot, 10, Manager
Maria Hegland, 10, Swimmer
Nora Kortuem, 10, Swimmer
Ella Krupicka, 10, Swimmer
Clare Liebl, 10, Swimmer
Edith McLaughlin, 10, Swimmer
Esther Poole, 10, Swimmer
Ella Rinaldi, 10, Diver
Mia Slagel, 10, Diver
Keandra Trotman, 10, Swimmer
Evie Bauer, 9, Swimmer
Bella Bisel, 9, Swimmer
Lyda Carlson, 9, Swimmer
Julia Feldhake, 9, Swimmer
Lydia Hershberger, 9, Swimmer
Ella Holleran, 9, Swimmer
Ella Porter, 9, Swimmer
Sonja Smith, 9, Swimmer
Sydney Swedin, 9, Swimmer
Natalie Barsness, 8, Swimmer
Mae Bowers, 8, Swimmer
Madelyn Hall, 8, Swimmer
Hollis Holden, 8, Swimmer
Greta Kortuem, 8, Swimmer
Kasie Larsen, 8, Swimmer
Addie Lloyd, 8, Swimmer
Brooklyn Lyon, 8, Swimmer
Edythe Malecha, 8, Swimmer
Elizabeth McCormick, 8, Swimmer
Summer Moeller, 8, Swimmer
Eleanor Otting, 8, Swimmer
Camryn Schuster, 8, Swimmer
Brynn Bahler, 7, Diver and Swimmer
Norah Belcourt, 7, Diver
Hennessy Momberg, 7, Swimmer
Joslyn Porter, 7, Diver
Riley Rinaldi, 7, Diver and Swimmer
Charlotte Running, 7, Diver
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Below is a list of returning swimmers and divers that were in the top 4 on the team in their respective events which placed them on our section roster last season:
Juniors: Leah Enedy, Charlotte Flory, Josie Hauck, Inga Johnson, Alivia Kortuem and Aya Myint
Sophomores: Maria Hegland, Nora Kortuem, Clare Liebl, Riley Rinaldi and Mia Slagel
Freshmen: Ella Porter
Eighth Grade: Greta Kortuem
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
The following athletes were in the top 8 at the JV Conference meet last year:
Seniors: Rylee Blandin, Ella Hegland, Svea Morrell, Maddie Moser, Molly Roethler
Juniors: Quinn Edwards, Whitney Gray (coming back after a year away due to an injury)
Sophomores: Ella Krupicka, Edy McLaughlin
Freshmen: Julia Feldhake, Ella Holleran, Sonja Smith
Eighth Graders: Mae Bowers, Hollis Holden, Summer Moeller, Elle Otting
2021 SEASON RECAP
Conference Record: 5 wins, 2 losses
Big 9 Conference Championship: Third place out of 12 teams
Section 1AA Championship: Sixth place out of 8 teams
State Participant: 200 Medley Relay (Paige Steenblock, Lindsay Sundby, Anna Scheglowski, Ananda Myint)
2022 OUTLOOK
The goals for the 2022 Gator Girls’ Swim and Dive Team are to work hard and have fun, the rest will follow! The team has a large number of returning athletes that the new coaching staff is excited to work with. The Gator Girls lost seven athletes to graduation/student travel that were on the section roster. Therefore, as a team, we look forward to the opportunity this gives our current swimmers and divers to take those spots on our roster. This season the swimmers and divers will try a variety of events and the coaching staff expects to see many of the athletes experience personal growth and success throughout the season.
COMPETITION
Northfield has been and will continue to be a relevant team in the Big 9 and Section 1AA. The Gators have a number of athletes that train with the Northfield Swim Club throughout the year and a number of others that are multi-sport athletes which gives the team a competitive edge. Rochester Century is working to repeat as Big 9 Champions and will be aiming for the Section title this year. Farmington is the reigning Section 1AA Champion and Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Rochester Mayo are teams to watch.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
50 – Total number of Athletes Participating
41– Swimmers
23- Returning Letter Winners
8 – Divers
5 – Seniors
2 - Returning All-Conference Athletes
1 – Dedicated Manager with all hands on deck