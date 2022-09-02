Head Coach: Blake Kane, first year
Assistant Coaches: Elle Kingsley (varsity), Jordie Detlie (varsity), Cristian Fuentes (JV), Oscar Gaspar (JV)
ROSTER
Devin Morrell, 10
Kate Hubers, 10
Maggie Cohrs, 10
Olivia Rasmussen, 10
Rihanna Gonzalez Sandoval, 10
Shania Gjerdingen, 11
Allanah Clarey, 11
Amelia Rosenhamer, 11
Annabelle Rezac, 11
Annika Quaas, 11
Gracie Freyberg, 11
Laura Holman, 12
Leta Prestemon, 12
Lucy Rand, 12
Millie Bouvin, 12
Regan Childress, 12
Ryann Eddy, 12
Sidney Koehler, 12
RETURNING STANDOUTS
We are fortunate to have a lot of veteran leadership returning in a strong senior class. This is led by our two captains, Leta Prestemon and Millie Bouvin. They’ve both been instrumental in getting the team to where it is to this point. We are also looking for strong production from Regan Childress who is returning this year from an injury and should be a top goal scoring threat.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
We will be very strong in net as Gracie Freyberg should shine for us as goalie. While she’s just getting a chance to start full time, she’s been around the program for a few years. We also expect big things from juniors Anni Quass and Alannah Clarey, who both had a great summer and will be able to start producing right away this fall. Finally, sophomore Olivia Rasmussen should have a breakout year as only a sophomore.
2021 SEASON RECAP
In 2021, we finished with a conference record of 3-6-2, which was good for eighth place in the Big 9 Conference.
2022 OUTLOOK
This year we begin under challenging circumstances. The team experienced an unimaginable tragedy just days before the start of the season when freshman Melanie Valencia was riding her bike to captain’s practice and was struck and killed by a vehicle.
I have been amazed by the resiliency of this team though and they all seem very hungry to overcome very tough situations to start each of the last two seasons. We will put forth a team that is very fast and up-tempo. It will be a gritty style of play where we hope to capitalize off turnovers and score plenty of goals. We have a tough schedule, especially with non-conference games against both Lakeville schools, but this should play in our favor when it comes time for post-season play.
COMPETITION
We would expect to challenge for the top half of the Big 9 Conference with key games against
Owatonna, Winona and the teams from Mankato and Rochester.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
18 - Total players
7 – Seniors, our largest class
6 – Sophomores who made varsity, even outnumbering juniors. All have a chance to make an impact this season.