Head Coach: Nichole Porath, sixth year
Assistant Coaches: Maria Richert, fourth year; Read Gleason, first year.
ROSTER
Brea Borgerding, 7
Catherine Foxhoven, 7
Makaya Petricka, 7
Maia Valentyn, 7
Peyton Quaas, 8
Claire Forbord, 8
Gracyn Mosley, 8
Ellie Fox, 8
Eleanor Groll, 8
Abby Pape, 8
Bella Christopherson, 8
Miriel Ennis, 8
Erin Klaers, 8
Katarina Stoufis, 8
Mae Berglund, 8
Maggie Roffers, 8
Caley Graber, 9
Ruthie Lippert, 9
Liz Campbell, 9
Tara Alaniz, 9
Anna Forbord, 10
Addison Enfield, 10
Claire Casson, 10
Abby Borgerding, 10
Lily Nagy, 10
Hannah Pape, 10
Naomi Valentyn, 10
Ani Gottfried, 10
Lucy Graham, 10
Caroline Brice, 10
Harper Miller, 10
Mackenzie Perkins, 10
Clara Menssen, 11
Nora Klaers, 11
Erica Klein, 11
Allie Hoffert, 11
Sophia Vantries, 11
Lucy Menssen, 12
Rachel Halling, 12
Mckenna Mikulecky, 12
RETURNING STANDOUTS/WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Caley Graber, freshman, will continue to be a runner to watch. She was a first year runner for us last year and ended up as the Big 9 Conference champion and State Meet individual qualifier. Anna Forbord, sophomore, is returning after taking a year off due to a stress fracture. She was an individual State Meet qualifier in 2020. Then, we have a big pack of girls who could all do spectacular things. Addison Enfield was a new runner for us last year and ended the season nearly running sub-20, and this year comes into the season with many more training miles under her belt. Claire Forbord and Peyton Quaas are coming off of a record setting middle school track season, setting the #1 and #2 all time girls middle school mile times. Claire Casson, Clara Menssen, Abby Borgerding and Gracyn Mosley are also all looking stronger than last year. They all trained over 200 miles each this summer, and I could see any one of them making really big breakthroughs this year.
With that said, our team is so deep this year that I’d be amiss without mentioning Lucy Menssen and Nora Klaers as well. They both logged significant mileage this summer.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Big 9 conference champions by 1 point (above Rochester Century) – the first girls conference championship in 20 years!
Section 1AAA – Fourth place, just 3 points from third. The top two teams from each section qualify for the State Meet. As Northfield is the smallest school competing in AAA, the fact that we placed this high was really exciting. Unfortunately, we are losing two scoring seniors. Of the three teams that beat us, Farmington is returning everyone and Lakeville South and Rochester Century are both only graduating one. Farmington will be the favorite in our section, but there might be an outside chance we could earn the second qualifying spot. That would be so fun; the Northfield girls team hasn’t been to State since 2001. Last year we had our best combined boys and girls conference team finishes in the last 16 years. The exciting thing is, I think this year we can top that!
2022 OUTLOOK
One big change this year was hiring a head boys cross country coach (Janet Smith). Having separate head coaches will help each team tremendously in terms of providing even more customized training for each gender. I already see a big difference in how our girls have bonded together and how focused they are during practice. We will still do a lot as a combined boys and girls team, but separating for key workouts and weight training sessions allows each team to do training that is more tailored to their needs and allows for more personal attention.
Our captains this year did a fantastic job of leading summer practices, and more runners attended and logged more miles than in any of my previous 5 coaching seasons. Summer mileage makes a huge difference in how in season training and racing goes.
On the one hand, we will have our work cut out for us as we lost two of our scoring Varsity runners. On the other hand, our team is returning a lot of young and newer runners that now have another year of training under their belts.
COMPETITION
I think we have a good shot at repeating as conference champs, but we have yet to see what other teams in the Big 9 look like this year. Rochester Century will be looking for redemption after getting second place last year by just a point.
Then for sections, I’m going to be very realistic and say that although the girls team is the strongest we have probably seen in two decades, finishing in the top two at Sections will be really, really tough to do. Farmington is a powerhouse, as is Lakeville South. I have to imagine Rochester Century will have a good chance as well. There is a chance that we could place in the top two and make it to State, though, which is so exciting. I think the girls are really excited about that possibility, but also know how much it will take.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
40 – total runners
32 – 10th grade or younger runners
3 – Seniors