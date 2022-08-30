Caley Graber 2022

Northfield freshman Caley Graber is one of many returning athletes to the Northfield girls cross country team for the 2022 season. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Head Coach: Nichole Porath, sixth year

anna forbord 2022

Northfield sophomore Anna Forbord is returning to the Northfield girls cross country team for the 2022 season. Forbord missed the 2021 season with a stress fracture and was an individual state qualifier in 2020. (file photo/southernminn.com)

