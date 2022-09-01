soren richardson 2022

Northfield senior quarterback Soren Richardson will be one of the Raiders' leaders heading into the 2022 season. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Head Coach: Brent Yule, 2nd year

kamden kaiser 2022

Northfield junior running back and linebacker Kamden Kaiser is one of the returning starters on the 2022 Raiders football team. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments