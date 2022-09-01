Assistant Coaches: Bob Pagel, John Sand, Cory Callahan, Kyle Fearing, Hans Bengston, Mike Schulz, Landon Shroyer, Steve Hill, Jamie Jerdee, TJ Wiebe, Lars Prestemon
ROSTER
Joseph Ascencio Bravo, 12
Andy Block, 12
Brayden Brakke, 12
Dominic DiMaggio, 12
Tyler Hughes, 12
Jackson Jerdee, 12
Cameron Mellgren, 12
Charles Monaghan, 12
Joel Oroko, 12
Soren Richardson, 12
Gabriel Sawyer, 12
Jeb Sawyer, 12
Joey Sickler, 12
Tytan Thomas, 12
Nolan Thompson, 12
Adrian Zubia, 12
Noah Ackerman, 11
Peter Bartlett, 11
Tanner Craig, 11
Carter Dumonceaux, 11
Nolan Feldhake, 11
Jacob Geiger, 11
Joey Hudson, 11
Kamden Kaiser, 11
Austin Koep, 11
John Newberg, 11
Gavin Novotny, 11
Kyan Rauk, 11
Seth Riley, 11
Joey Schulz, 11
Isaiah Stiner, 11
Ethan Tupa, 11
Andrew Winter, 11
Daniel Worden, 11
Ryan Cahoon, 10
Maddox Deschamp, 10
Nicholas Eschen, 10
Joshua Goerdt, 10
Keith Harner, 10
Victor Hernandez, 10
Eli Hinz, 10
Nicholas Johnson, 10
Ryan Kuyper, 10
Isaiah Mahal, 10
Oliver Momberg, 10
Gavin Moore, 10
Owen Murphy, 10
Justus Naumann, 10
Ella Pagel, 10
Logan Prescott, 10
Jack Pribyl, 10
Luis Rocha, 10
Iah Schweich, 10
Devon Seeley, 10
Colin Staab, 10
Seth Thompson, 10
Braxton Wood, 10
Aiden Zubia, 10
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Soren Richardson - QB - Returning starter - 1300 yards passing last season
Jake Gieger - RB/CB - returning starter
Kam Kaiser - RB/LB - returning starter
Austin Koep - WR/LB - Returning starter
Brayden Brakke - FS/WR - returning starter
Joey Schulz - OL/DL - returning starer
Gabe Sawyer - RB/LB - returning starter
KEEP AN EYE ON
Kam Kaiser
Austin Koep
Haden Kelly
Cam Mellgren
Jake Geiger
Gabe Sawyer
2021 SEASON RECAP
3-5 in Big SE District regular season play
4-6 overall with a loss in the section semi-finals
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
We look to build off of last years season. We hope to continue to play fundamentally sound football while playing as a team. We have a lot of new faces this year and we are excited to see how these athletes respond.
COMPETITION
We have a lot of new faces, but also have several returning starters and players who received time on Friday nights in 2021. I look forward to seeing us compete with our opponents.