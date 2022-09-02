leo runestad 2021

Leo Runestad will be a key contributor for the 2022 Northfield boys soccer team. (File photo/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments