Leo Runestad and Pablo Orrego are senior captains and team leaders. Zach Breiland, Augy Dittrich, Juan Rosas Gomez, Jens Kasten, Tait Narveson, Miguel Perez, Elliot Pontow, Sam Swedin, and Manny Ramirez are all returning varsity players from last season. Malcolm Poole, Reuben Menk, Ernie Lazaro, Stephen Kallestad, and Johan Hernandez are all having a great start to their first year on varsity.
Keep Your Eye On (Who are some athletes that look to step up into a bigger role this season or who’s looking more improved in practices?)
Leo Runestad, Pablo Orrego, Miguel Perez, Juan Rosas Gomez, and Augy Dittrich
2021 SEASON RECAP
5-6-1
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
There is no reason this team cannot compete with any in the state. We can challenge for the conference title, the section championship, and a trip to the state tournament. We strive to grow as individuals and together every day so that we can be the best team possible at the start of sections.
Competition (How does your team shape up compared to the rest of the conference and the section? Who are the favorites?)
We play in a section and conference that are always competitive. Owatonna, Austin, Mankato East and West, Lakeville North and South, Winona, and Rochester Century, Mayo, and John Marshall all historically have quality programs. Northfield should be in the mix with all of these teams for both the conference title and section championship.