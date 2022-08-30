Head Coach: Janet Smith, first year as the head boys cross country coach for Northfield, fifth year with the program, 17th year of coaching cross country
Assistant Coach: Craig Cardinal, Fourth year with the team
Volunteer Assistants: Tyler Balow, sixth year with the team; Austin Bauer, third year; Scott Broughton, first year
ROSTER
Liam Ailabouni, 10
Jason Aldorfer, 9
Isaac Alladin, 11
Alexander Altermatt, 9
Nathan Amundson, 12
William Argabright, 11
Fletcher Aylin, 9
William Baragary, 9
Jayce Barron, 12
Liam Behrens, 7
Maxwell Boardman, 9
Odin Bowen, 9
Nathan Broughton, 7
Carson Budin, 7
Griffith Dahle, 11
Cameron David, 10
Asher Engle, 8
Max Frank, 10
Samuel Froehle, 9
Grayson Gray, 8
Matthew Haefner, 9
Jackson Hessian, 11
Jaden Hietala, 11
Benjamin Jerdee, 7
Askel Johnson, 7
Conner Kobes, 10
Braylon Larish, 10
Simon Lippert, 11
Nicholas Livingston, 9
Evan Loe, 11
Cullen Merritt, 12
Soren Murphy Pearson, 10
Even Musicant, 10
Emmett Norrie, 10
Isaac Schleif, 9
Carter Schlomann, 12
Johannes Schroeer, 12
Caden Skluzacek, 9
Carter Steenblock, 11
Aydin Story, 9
Mitchell Swenson, 12
Henry Thorkelson, 7
John Tracy, 8
Noah Tracy, 8
Tristan Vermilyea, 8
Henry Vrtis, 12
Carsten Walter, 11
Andrew Williams, 12
Logan Williams, 10
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Nathan Amundson – senior (Captain): two time cross country state qualifier
Carter Schlomann – senior: Carter put in a huge off season amount of miles and the coaches all think he is going to have a breakthrough season.
Carter Steenblock – junior, Isaac Schleif – freshman, and Evan Loe – junior: These three are all returning varsity runners and are looking to contribute even more this season with their times and places as they have gotten stronger and faster.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Fletcher Aylin – freshman: Fletcher was brought up as an eighth grader last spring to help the distance side of the track team fill some roster spots in the 3200. He will be bringing more experience and training to the team this fall.
Mitchell Swenson and Johannes Schroeer – seniors (captains): Both Mitchell and Johannes put in more miles this summer than they have in the past due to their leadership roles as captains. This sets them up to have big seasons to wrap up their HS cross country careers.
Soren Murphy-Pearson – sophomore: Soren was coming on strong at the end of last season and the coaches think he will have a breakthrough year with his racing as well.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Big 9 Conference: Sixth Place, Section 1AAA: Eighth Place
2022 OUTLOOK
With the boys and girls teams being led by two separate head coaches this year for the first time in program history, the coaching staff is excited to give each gender team more specific training for their needs. The boys team is looking to build a positive team atmosphere while putting in the hard work needed to be competitive in a strong Conference and Section.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
We currently have 49 boy athletes registered and are excited for a big year of growth, PRs and surprise some teams in the postseason.