(Northfield WR) Ella Pagel

Northfield sophomore Ella Pagel pumps the Northfield crowd up after winning by fall at 182 pounds. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Northfield wrestling team sits on the throne of the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AAA, and the Owatonna Huskies are among the teams battling to dethrone the Raiders.

(Northfield WR) Caley Graber

Northfield freshman Caley Graber gains positioning on Owatonna's Kaden Lindquist after a takedown at 106 pounds. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Northfield WR) Zane Engels

Northfield eighth grader Zane Engels attempts to pin Owatonna's Jayden Jirele at 120 pounds. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Northfield WR) Owen Murphy

Northfield sophomore Owen Murphy gains wrist control on Owatonna's Blake Fitcher at 195 pounds. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

